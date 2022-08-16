Essar Oil welcomes 'UK's first' giant hydrogen-powered furnace at its Cheshire site

The UK's first hydrogen-powered furnace has been delivered to Essar's oil refinery in Cheshire, as part of the company's plan to decarbonise fossil fuel production at the Ellesmere Port site.

The company today hailed the successful completion of "a major logistical feat" to transport the huge hydrogen furnace - which is five times the height of a double-decker bus - to the Stanlow site, which Essar is aiming to transform into the "UK's first low carbon oil refinery".

At 18.5 metres tall, 26.5 metres long and 14.2 metres wide, the new hydrogen furnace is one of the largest objects ever moved on UK roads, even requiring the closure of the M53 motorway to traffic on Saturday night as the giant piece of kit took up the space of both lanes of the road, according to the firm.

Essar touted the furnace, which is capable of running on 100 per cent hydrogen - a fuel that produces zero emissions when burned to produce - as the first of its kind in the UK. It is being fitted as a replacement for three existing furnaces at Stanlow, which are run on fossil gas and are used to produce oil.

Once fully operational in 2023, Essar estimated the new furnace would help improve energy efficiency at Stanlow compared to existing furnaces, while helping to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 240,000 tonnes each year from 2026 and simultaneously cut maintenance costs.

The 'blue' hydrogen used by the new furnace from 2026 is to be produced on site by Vertex Hydrogen, a joint venture between Essar and Progressive Energy which launched in January. The blue hydrogen production facility, which will use methane to create the energy source, is also set to form part of the HyNet North West low carbon cluster.

Although relatively novel, Essar's use of the hydrogen furnace technology is likely to prove somewhat controversial in some quarters, given it is set to be used for oil refining, and that the blue hydrogen is to be sourced from a process that also utilises fossil fuels.



But Essar Oil CEO Deepak Maheshwari said he hoped the new furnace would help "pave the way" to decarbonising its oil refinery operations, alongside the firm's other plans to boost energy efficiency, low carbon energy and carbon capture and storage technologies at the site.

"After years of planning and months of transportation, we are delighted to take delivery of our new, state-of-the-art hydrogen furnace," he said. "The new furnace is the first of its kind at any refinery in the UK and demonstrates clearly Essar's long-term commitment towards decarbonising our operations and helping lead the UK's low carbon transition."