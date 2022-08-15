ScottishPower starts construction on 1.4GW Suffolk offshore wind farm

ScottishPower Renewables has started construction on its second wind farm off the coast of Suffolk, with the 1.4GW capacity project set to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of around 1.3 million homes once completed, while also supporting the government's clean energy goals.

The energy giant, which is owned by Spanish parent company Iberdrola, last week announced that initial work on developing the onshore converter station for the East Anglia Three wind farm had officially started at Bramford in Suffolk, in partnership with Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions.

In addition, the firm has also started building work along the cable route, in collaboration with contractor NKT, although it said the wind farm will follow the same cable corridor as the existing East Anglia One project, meaning there is no need to create new land-based and undersea cable trenches.

Altogether, East Anglia One, Two and Three are set to form part of the £6.5bn East Anglia Hub, which is expected to deliver around 3GW of clean power capacity in total once completed.

ScottishPower Renewables said the three projects forming the hub would support up to 7,000 jobs and 200 training opportunities across their development, construction and operations, while also boosting the UK supply chain.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables' offshore managing director for the East Anglia Hub, said the worsening gas price crisis that is set to send UK energy bills to potentially above £4,200 in January underscored the urgent need for cheap, homegrown, renewable electricity sources in the UK.

"Energy in the UK has become a critical issue in recent months - not just for those of us who work in the industry - but for everyone," he said. "And the solution is simple - more green electricity made in the UK for the UK. Not in 10, 15 or 20 years, but now."

"Net zero climate change ambitions, energy security and the rising cost of living all point to the need for speed in delivering a greener, more self-sufficient future," he continued. "Starting construction on East Anglia Three takes us one step closer to that reality and it's great to see that happen so soon after the project's success in Allocation Round 4. It's a really exciting time for us and for the East of England."

The firm's previous wind farm as part of the hub, East Anglia One, has created 100 long-term jobs in operation and maintenance, having already delivered investment of around £145m in businesses and the supply chain across the East of England, it claims.

Mark Pilling, vice president for HV grids at Siemens Energy, stressed the importance of collaborative working across the green energy sector in order to ramp up renewable power capacity.

"At Siemens Energy, we recognise the scale and complexity of the energy challenges ahead and that we can't do it alone," he said. "Working in consortium with Aker Solutions, we're committed to delivering safe, sustainable, efficient solutions for the UK market."

He added: "The project represents a significant step towards delivering on the UK's energy transition and progressing to a net zero future."