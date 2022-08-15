HSBC launches biodiversity-screened investment vehicle

The world lost almost 12 million hectares of biodiversity-rich rainforest in 2019 | Credit: iStock
The world lost almost 12 million hectares of biodiversity-rich rainforest in 2019 | Credit: iStock

Bank's asset management arm launches exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks that invest in firms with strong nature credentials

HSBC Asset Management has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to invest in companies with strong biodiversity credentials, aimed at both wholesale and institutional investors, it announced last week.

The investment vehicle - dubbed the HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF - will track the Euronext ESG Biodiversity Screened index series, a group of investable biodiversity screened benchmark indices based on a broad range of equities utilising Euronext World as the parent index.

HSBC AM said the Article 8 fund would apply three exclusionary filters: a socially responsible investment filter, a negative ESG screen to remove the worst 25 per cent constituents and an IDL Corporate Biodiversity Footprint 'uplift' of approximately 35 per cent versus the parent index.

IDL's Corporate Biodiversity Footprint assesses four of the most material impacts on biodiversity: climate change, land use, air pollution and water pollution, HSBC AM said.

After filters are applied, the ETF is expected to consist of the top 500 companies that perform best in terms of corporate biodiversity footprint and ESG risk score, while not participating in any of the exclusionary activities applied by the SRI filter.

Despite a lack of full and comprehensive biodiversity data, HSBC AM said there was still currently a need for multiple screens which capture the risks.

"This ETF is the newest in our suite of sustainable building blocks we have been innovating for investors, to help them create portfolios that address material environmental issues such as biodiversity and climate change," said Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF and indexing sales at HSBC AM. "We have a huge part to play in the protection and preservation of biodiversity which can be achieved through ‘biodiversity aware' investment processes and this ETF is hopefully a step in combatting the biodiversity crisis."

The fund is registered on the London Stock Exchange under ticker HBDV LN, and is set to run a total expense ratio of 0.35 per cent, the asset manager explained.

HSBC AM is not the first major financial firm to explore biodiversity-screened investment vehicles. In April, AXA Investment Managers launched a biodiversity fund that invests in best-in-class companies driving innovation to address environmental issues such as water and land pollution, land degradation, fauna and flora protection and overconsumption.

A version of this article was originally published at Investment Week.

