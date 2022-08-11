Government insists it is 'fully behind' biomass as it seeks views on BECCS plans

The government is pushing forward with its ambitions of building a thriving bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) industry in support of the UK's net zero transition, as it today touted biomass power as key to reducing bills, boosting energy security, and cutting carbon emissions.

Through a consultation launched today, the government is seeking industry views on how to boost development and unlock private investment in BECCS projects over the next decade, in order to help achieve its goal of capturing and permanently storing five million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

It said the technology had "unique" potential to both remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while producing home-grown renewable electricity, as the CO2 absorbed during the growth of biomass plant material can then be permanently removed from the atmosphere using CCS, thereby delivering so-called 'negative emissions'.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement that the government was "fully behind biomass energy to provide more power in Britain, for Britain", as he highlighted the benefits of BECCS in boosting domestic energy security and reducing exposure to volatile fossil gas prices.

He and the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi today met with bosses from energy firms - including RWE, British Gas owner Centrica, E.ON, SSE, and National Grid, among others - to discuss the worsening energy price crisis that threatens to plunge millions more households into fuel poverty this winter. The government is facing growing pressure to expand its plans for a 'windfall tax' on oil and gas firms, and encourage energy firms to funnel more of their profits into renewable energy projects, in addition to offering more support for vulnerable billpayers.

But Kwarteng today touted biomass and BECCS as key to driving down energy bills in the UK, despite earlier this week having cast doubt on the environmental sustainability of the power source.

"The more clean power we generate within the UK, the less exposed we'll all be to volatile gas markets that are pushing up bills," he said. "Today's plans could create an entirely new industry in our country, using sustainable biomass in a way that absorbs harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. With these reforms, we will boost domestically-produced, cheaper and cleaner sources of energy to power Britain into the future."

But Kwarteng's statement in support of the biomass sector appeared to be at odds with separate comments of his reported in the Financial Times today. The Business Secretary reportedly admitted to MPs during a meeting this week that the government has yet to fully investigate the sustainability of burning wood pellets, despite biomass power generators such as Drax receiving hundreds of millions of pounds in subsidies.

Biomass power is officially classed as a form of renewable electricity in the UK, and provides enough energy for around four million homes, but some environmental groups argue lifecycle emissions associated with burning biomass mean it should not be eligible for such state support.

Moreover, according to the Financial Times, Kwarteng called into question the environmental sustainability of importing biomass wood pellet feedstock from the US, a process favoured by Drax, which has invested heavily in boosting its North American supply chain in recent years.

Speaking during a meeting with backbench MPs this week, Kwarteng reportedly said that importing wood pellets from the US to be burnt in the UK to generate electricity was not sustainable and "doesn't make any sense".

He also said that while BEIS had discussed biomass with industry "we haven't actually questioned some of the premises", according to the FT.

"There's no point getting [wood pellets] from Louisiana . . . that isn't sustainable," Kwarteng reportedly said. "Shipping pellets from Louisiana — one of Drax's sourcing regions in the US — has "a huge cost financially and environmentally . . . [it] doesn't make any sense to me at all."

Greenpeace's Doug Parr highlighted the apparent inconsistency of the government providing subsidies to Drax to support its biomass power production, while the Business Secretary is simultaneously questioning the environmental sustainability of the power source.

UK's energy secretary says shipping wood pellets from US to Europe is not sustainable and "doesn't make any sense"



UK's energy secretary says shipping wood pellets from US to Europe is not sustainable and "doesn't make any sense"

Errr... UK government paid Drax subsidies of £863mn in 2021, all going onto peoples'energy bills, to do precisely this

Despite the criticism of biomass energy and its wood pellet supply chain, Drax maintains that its feedstock from North America is responsibly sourced from sustainably managed forests which are overseen and audited both internally and by third party certification schemes. As such, it has long maintained that the approach delivers significant net reductions in carbon emissions that could be further increased through the deployment of CCS technology at its power plants.

The company has set a target to become a 'carbon negative' operator by the end of the decade, by switching the bulk of its power generation in the UK to biomass, and utilising carbon capture technology it claims can remove more CO2 from the atmosphere than produced from its facilities.

Drax is planning to invest £2bn in installing BECCS technology at its biomass power units in North Yorkshire, which it claims "will be the biggest carbon capture power project in the world", potentially permanently removing eight million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year to be stored underground beneath the North Sea.

Will Gardiner, CEO at Drax, today welcomed the consultation on BECCS launched by BEIS, which he said could pave the way to the UK becoming a world leader in deploying the technology.

"This could kick-start a whole new sector of the economy, creating green growth on an even greater scale than we have seen in the UK previously with renewables like wind and solar," he said. "BECCS is vital to energy security and net zero because it can produce renewable power whilst also permanently removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere - not other technology does both."

