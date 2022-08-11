'Making good progress': The headlines from the UK's latest UN climate progress report

The UK's progress on emissions reductions, climate policy, and international finance has been charted in its latest National Communication report to the UN - BusinessGreen takes a look at the key takeaways
The UK government has this week published a report on the UK's progress on tackling and adapting to climate change both at home and abroad, fulfilling one of its key obligations as a signatory to the UN...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial