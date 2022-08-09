ScottishPower fires up vision for Felixstowe green hydrogen hub

ScottishPower and Hutchinson Ports have this week announced they are exploring an opportunity to develop, build, and operate a 100MW green hydrogen production facility at the Port of Felixstowe, which it hopes could accelerate the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the region.

The companies said the proposed £150m facility could deliver up to 40 tonnes of green hydrogen a day - enough to power 1,300 hydrogen trucks.

The green hydrogen, which is produced with zero emissions using renewable power, water, and electrolysers, would be produced for onshore purposes, such as road, rail, and industrial use, the companies said.

However, there would also be the potential to use the site to create liquid green fuels, such as green ammonia or e-methanol, which could be used by shipping operators at the UK's busiest container port, creating opportunities for cost-effective export to international markets, the companies said.

The companies highlighted that as a 'homemade' energy source, green hydrogen has "clear benefits for the security of UK energy supply". They added that it is a safe, long-term energy solution that could be vital for those who cannot decarbonise their operations through renewable electricity alone.

"This strategically important project could potentially create a clean fuels hub that could unlock nationally significant decarbonisation for the region, as well as playing a role in international markets," said Barry Carruthers, hydrogen director at ScottishPower.

"It's perfectly located not far from our existing and future offshore windfarms in the East Anglia region, and demonstrates how renewable electricity and green hydrogen can now start to help to decarbonise road, rail, shipping and industry."

The plans were also welcomed by local MP and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey. "I warmly welcome Hutchison Ports' and ScottishPower's joint plans to explore opportunities for a large-scale hydrogen hub at the Port of Felixstowe, providing green fuel at the UK's largest container port," she said. "It's schemes like this - and investment from industry as well as government - which is crucial for us to reach net zero by 2050."

If approved the project would serve to further cement the east coast's position as a major clean tech hub. Further north along the coast on Humber and Teesside a range of low carbon industrial projects are also being developed, which aim to produce green and blue hydrogen using both renewable power and fossil gas in conjunction with a planned carbon capture and storage network. Developers envisage the planned facilities then providing hydrogen to power and industrial plants in the region, in the process creating one of the world's first net zero emissoin industrial hubs.