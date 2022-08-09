Lib Dems call for 'energy furlough scheme'

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called on the Tory leadership candidates to fully cancel the imminent £1,400 increase in the energy price cap this October and introduce an "energy furlough scheme" that would see the government pick up the £36bn cost of soaring energy bills.

The intervention came as analyst firm Cornwall Insight again upgraded its projections for domestic energy bills, predicting the cap is now expected to rise to £3,582 a year from October - up from previous predictions of £3,359 a year. Prices are then expected to rise again in January to £4,266 a year. The projected increases suggest average domestic bills could more than treble from the £1,277 cap that was set in October last year.

Experts again highlighted how more than 95 per cent of the increase has been driven by soaring wholesale gas prices at a time when the green levies on energy bills have remained relatively flat.

Davey said the soaring prices demanded a much bolder response from government. "We are facing a catastrophe this winter, a drop in living standards unlike anything we have seen in my lifetime," he said.

Economists said a furlough scheme for energy bills would not be particularly well targeted as it would benefit both fuel poor households and those able to cope with rising bills. The move would also land the government with a £36bn bill that could rise further still if energy prices continue to climb.

However, Davey insisted the cost of the scheme could be largely met through a more extensive windfall tax on the energy sector and the higher VAT receipts that have resulted from rising inflation. He also argued such a radical move was required to stop millions of households slipping into poverty.

"It would mean a huge sigh of relief across the country," Davey said. "We've looked at everything we possibly can and the only thing that cuts it is saying: this rise can't happen… These rises hit poorer households twice as hard as richer ones. So this will help poorer households twice as much. It is dramatically progressive. And it is simple - it means you will have no one left without help, including those households where landlords may not pass on discounts."

Some observers also highlighted how such a radical move would give the government more time to develop a range of electricity market reforms and energy efficiency programmes that could help to curb energy bills in the long term.

However, it remains unclear whether the two candidates to become the next Prime Minister are willing to countenance such a dramatic intervention in the market.

Front runner Liz Truss recently said she would not approve further "handouts" to households and would instead focus on tax cuts and a moratorium on green levies on energy bills to help people cope with soaring inflation. However, critics have warned that such moves are likely to be insufficient, highlighting how the levies amount to around £150 on bills that are poised to top £4,000 a year.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the government urgently needed to review the existing energy bill support package, warning it was failing to keep track with soaring prices.

"It is essential that the government use our predictions to spur on a review of the support package being offered to consumers," he said. "If the £400 was not enough to make a dent in the impact of our previous forecast, it most certainly is not enough now… Right now, the current price cap is not working for consumers, suppliers, or the economy."

Meanwhile, Conservative MP and founder of the Net Zero Support Group of MPs, Chris Skidmore, today lamented how David Cameron's decision to cut 'green levies' and block onshore wind development was contributing to higher bills now.

"Cameron made that disastrous decision to 'cut the green crap' and put a moratorium on wind farms, and we've seen potentially huge losses, not only in terms of British jobs, investment, and the British economy, but also our bills could have been slashed," he said in an interview with the Guardian. "Every single person could have lower bills by now if we made a more strategic decision to invest in renewables."

Skidmore, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, also called for the next Prime Minister to reinstate the position of Climate Change Minister to help prioritise action across government to accelerate the net zero transition.

"Climate change and the energy transition sits across several departments and there is no one person tackling it," he said. "My wish is that one of the leaders would create a minister who attends cabinet and tackles this crucial issue. When the department [for energy and climate change] was abolished it just sent the wrong message."