Community Forests: Government announces £44m boost for tree-planting ambitions

The government announced a major boost to its plans to significantly expand the UK's forest cover late last week, confirming that £44.2m has been awarded to projects that are set to deliver around 2,300 hectares of new trees - equivalent to around 3,220 football pitches.

The awards represent the latest wave of funding from £750m Nature for Climate Fund, which aims to expand woodlands near cities, towns, villages, and rivers, so as to improve public access to nature, reduce downstream flooding risk, and expand natural carbon sinks in support of the UK's net zero emissions goals.

The government said the latest funding was expected to deliver enough trees to absorb 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050, resulting in emissions savings and wider economic services valued at nearly £100m.

"The investment will create larger, well-designed and more diverse woodlands which will be more resilient to climate change, as well as natural hazards such as wildfires and storms - playing an important role in helping us adapt to a warmer world," the government said. "They will help to reduce ﬂood risk in vulnerable areas, provide sustainable UK grown timber and provide more places for nature and biodiversity to thrive."

All of England's 13 Community Forests, including the Humber and Mersey Forests, as well as the Northern Forest and Great Northumberland Forest, are also set to benefit from the funding.

"Our economies, livelihoods and wellbeing all rely on nature," said Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith. "As well as tackling the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, this significant funding will create diverse treescapes across the country and improve the health and wellbeing of local communities by giving them more opportunities to enjoy nature on their doorstep."

The new funding was also welcomed by Sir William Worsley, chair of the Forestry Commission, who said: "The social, environmental and economic benefits of being in woodlands are well-documented, helping local communities to be happier, healthier and more pleasant places to live. It is a personal mission of mine to make sure as many people as possible get to experience these benefits. This funding will ensure we plant trees in areas close to where people live, as well as providing job opportunities in new woodland creation through planting, establishing and managing trees."

Paul Nolan, Chair of England's Community Forests, said the new tree-planting would help improve access to nature for communities across England. "Over the past two years, England's Community Forests have worked closely with Defra, Forestry Commission, Natural England, over 70 local authorities and a huge range of landowners to establish more than 1,000 hectares of new woodland," he said. "We are looking forward to continuing this joint endeavour and helping the country reach our net zero goal."

Alongside the funding awards, the government also announced a new Tree and Woodland Strategies toolkit for local authorities is to launch in September in partnership with the Tree Council, Fera, Forestry Commission, and Forest Research, which will help build local capacity and improve plans for new trees and woodlands.

The announcement came just days after the government also launched a new £9m Levelling Up Parks Fund, which aims to deliver over 100 new or improved green spaces in deprived urban areas across the UK.

The latest funding follows recent criticism of the government's tree-planting programmes, with a number of reports warning the UK remains off track to meet a host of environmental goals, including high profile pledges to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and treble tree planting rates by the end of this parliament. A National Audit Office report earlier this year warned the government was set to badly miss its tree-planting goals for 2021/22 and faced a major challenge to deliver on goals for 2025 that could prove to be unrealistic.