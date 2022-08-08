It is time to get our house in order while the sun is shining

clock • 4 min read

The UK's next PM must work closely with local councils to deliver a long-term energy efficiency plan that can reduce soaring household energy bills, argues Chris Skidmore MP

There is no better time to get our house in order. And, no, I'm not talking about the Conservative Party leadership election — this time. Instead, I'm talking about making hay while the sun shines and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

'Electrification is going to be massive': Wood Mackenzie's Simon Flowers on the net zero commodities transformation

01 August 2022 • 1 min read
03

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Woody biomass is a feedstock for biofuels | Credit: iStock
Biofuel

Cure or curse: Can 'next-generation' biofuels turbocharge the net zero transition?

Can next generation biofuels win over their detractors and confirm their position as a critical commodity in the net zero transition? Wood Mackenzie's top biofuels experts offer their take

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 August 2022 • 12 min read
Community Forests: Government announces £44m boost for tree-planting ambitions
Biodiversity

Community Forests: Government announces £44m boost for tree-planting ambitions

Latest wave of awards from Nature for Climate Fund aims to help expand community forests across the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 August 2022 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: China suspends climate talks with US over Taiwan stand-off
Politics

Global Briefing: China suspends climate talks with US over Taiwan stand-off

Fall out from Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei hits international climate talks, Australia's climate bill advances, and all the biggest green business stories from around the world

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 05 August 2022 • 8 min read