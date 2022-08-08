It is time to get our house in order while the sun is shining

The UK's next PM must work closely with local councils to deliver a long-term energy efficiency plan that can reduce soaring household energy bills, argues Chris Skidmore MP
There is no better time to get our house in order. And, no, I'm not talking about the Conservative Party leadership election — this time. Instead, I'm talking about making hay while the sun shines and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial