Morrisons hatches plan for 'carbon neutral' eggs

UK supermarket Morrisons has launched a line of 'carbon neutral' eggs, which are produced from hens that have been fed a soya-free diet of insects.

The new launch is part of the supermarket's goal to be directly supplied by 'zero emission' British farms by 2030, an ambition which it says is five years ahead of the rest of the supermarket industry.

The new 'Planet Friendly Eggs' come from Morrisons farms where hens have been fed insects, which in turn have been fed on food waste from its bakery, fruit, and vegetable produce.

The supermarket said this pioneering 'circular waste' feeding scheme, which has been developed by Better Origin Technology, can help reduce deforestation caused by soya production used for animal feed and negates the carbon emissions emitted from transporting soya.

"This is our first carbon neutral product and there will be many more to come. It's all part of our drive to be directly supplied only by 'zero emission' British farms by 2030," said Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons.

"We know our customers consider the environmental impact of the food they eat and want affordable zero emission produce. Eggs are a regular weekly purchase for most households and so we're thrilled that after 18 months of hard work with our farmers - these eggs are finally hitting our shelves."

Fotis Fotiadis, chief executive officer and founder at Better Origin, said that the development of the 'carbon neutral' eggs was an important step towards creating a more sustainable and circular food chain.

"The current food supply chain isn't sustainable in the long term and while it is certainly effective, it's coming at a cost to the environment," he said.

"Our ambition at Better Origin is to change that by creating a more sustainable circular food chain, so to finally see the first carbon neutral product from Morrisons hit the shelves is testament to the incredible work of the Morrisons team involved."

The egg farm where the first stock of 'Planet Friendly Eggs' will come from hosts a number of additional green features, according to Morrisons, including a large wind turbine, 50kWh solar panels, as well as a carbon sequestration programme to offset any remaining emissions from the farm that has seen 20 per cent of its land planted with trees.

Morrisons said it has been working with its farmers to create net zero carbon farm 'models' that aim to neutralise emissions through the whole lifecycle and footprint of the farm. Its carbon neutral eggs are the first product to result from the initiative, but the supermarket said it plans to launch similarly 'carbon neutral' beef, lamb, fruit and vegetable products in the future.

According to a report by the University of Cambridge, Morrisons' 'Planet Friendly Eggs' have a confirmed carbon neutral status. Scientists analysed the carbon emissions in the eggs' production, which it reported are offset on the carbon neutral egg farm.

The research also considered the holistic production of the eggs, including the Better Origin X1 insect growing unit and food waste transport, the sourcing of locally grown grain and the hen housing and care.

Morrisons said the eggs are also set to be the first to feature a green version of the usually red British Lion Egg stamp on its eggs.

The launch of the 'carbon neutral' eggs is the latest sustainability measure to be adopted by the supermarket. Last month it launched its first ever 'innovative, low-impact' store in Little Clacton, Essex, which it said will emit 43 per cent less carbon than the rest of its shops.

Earlier this year, the supermarket also became the first supermarket in the UK to sell its milk in 'carbon neutral' cartons and it has said that these new agricultural measures all form part of its overall business plan to become net zero for emissions by 2040, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Morrisons 'Planet Friendly Eggs' cost 30p each or £1.50 for a pack of six. They will initially be available in 50 Yorkshire stores and Morrisons new lower environmental impact store in Little Clacton, with a national rollout planned for 2023.