Study: Nature-friendly farming boosts wildlife without damaging food production

Nature-friendly farming practices can increase local bird and wildlife populations without compromising food production, a decade-long research project by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) has found.

Scientists spent 10 years closely monitoring the impacts of a large-scale Defra funded experiment to assess the effectiveness of more sustainable farming practices and their impact on yields at Hillesden, a 1,000-hectare commercial arable farm in Buckinghamshire.

The research project launched in 2005 and involved creating several dedicated wildlife habitats on the farm, including seed-bearing plants for birds, wildflowers for pollinators, and tussocky grass margins to support a range of birds, insects, and small mammals.

The experiment assessed the effectiveness of these agri-environmental measures in reducing biodiversity losses caused by the intensification of UK farming practices since the Second World War, which have led to declines in species that are beneficial for agricultural production such as pollinators and predators of crop pests.

The researchers hailed the project as the longest-running monitoring study of its kind and the latest data from the project indicates it is having many of the desired results.

The team found numbers of the majority of species studied did better at Hillesden than at other comparable farmed landscapes without agri-environment measures over the same timeframes.

Results revealed increases of a third across populations of all bird species between 2006 and 2016, compared to an average of just under 13 per cent at other monitored sites, and a 40 per cent improvement in the number of all butterflies between 2009 and 2017, compared to 21 per cent gains elsewhere.

Abundance of the common linnet more than doubled at Hillesden, the research found, while other seed-eating birds that fared better there compared to other sites included yellowhammer and chaffinch.

In addition, birds that usually feed on insects benefited from the shelter provided by hedges and grass margins, including the great tit and blue tit with populations rising by 88 and 73 per cent over then 10-year period respectively.

The research also found that butterfly populations had flourished. Butterflies that did particularly well at Hillesden over the period studied included the gatekeeper, which feeds on grasses and the green-veined white, which feeds on wildflowers in field margins. The numbers of both species doubled over the period studied.

The ecosystem services provided by the enhanced wildlife populations also seemed to have had a positive impact on the farm's agricultural output. A previous study by UKCEH of six years' harvesting data found overall yields at Hillesden were maintained - and even enhanced for some crops - despite the loss of some areas of agricultural land for habitat creation.

"Investigating changes in populations over a significant period of time, and comparing these with other sites, means we can be confident that agri-environment options can bring long-term term benefits for bird and butterfly populations," said Dr John Redhead of UKCEH, lead author of the new research paper which was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

"Hillesden is a typical, large arable farm with conventional agricultural practices, in an ordinary landscape with no large patches of natural habitat. Therefore, it is likely that the results of our long-term study indicate what can be achieved on other commercial farms with good planning, implementation and management of agri-environment measures."

Marek Nowakowski of the Wildlife Farming Company, hailed the Hillesden study as evidence that "it is possible to balance wildlife conservation with efficient food production".

"I am confident other farmers could achieve similar results with the right training and advice," he added.

The researchers said that they have kept the wildlife habitats created at Hillesden as part of the experiment intact, and they have been incorporated into a Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

The farm is also working with UKCEH in trialling in-field strips to explore how these habitats could boost populations of pest-controlling insects and reduce the need for pesticides across the UK farming industry.

"In these challenging times the need to balance profitable farming with increased wildlife delivery has never been more important," said Robin Faccenda, owner of the Hillesden estate. "My advice to anyone wishing to improve the wildlife on their farm would be to get good advice and create a range of appropriate quality habitats."

The results come amidst a growing debate over the management of agricultural land, as the government prepares to push through major reforms to farming subsidies that would end the system where farmers are paid based on how much land they own and instead see them rewarded for embracing more sustainable practices that deliver wider environmental benefits, such as enhanced biodiversity, expanded carbon sinks, and flood resilience.

However, the reforms remain controversial in some quarters with some farming groups voicing concerns that food production could be compromised if they are forced to give up too much land for nature. Advocates of sustainable farming practices and rewilding projects have long argued that significantly more land could be made available for nature without impacting food production in any way - a hypothesis largely reinforced by the latest research.

But both the candidates to become the next Prime Minister have continued to voice concerns about converting farm land for other uses in the past week, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promising to restrict the development of solar farms on agricultural land.