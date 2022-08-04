National Highways hails 'positive start' to net zero roadmap

Roads agency National Highways has announced it has made a "positive start" towards its goal of cutting emissions from England's busiest roads to net zero by mid-century.

The government-owned company this week published a progress report to mark the first anniversary of the publication of its Net Zero Highways plan, which set out how it intended to slash emissions by 2030 and 2040 before then reaching net zero by 2050.

The company said it had made "tangible progress", having switched to 100 per cent renewable energy supplies, converted 38 per cent of its vehicle fleet to greener plug-in hybrid or zero emission models, and deployed highly efficient LED bulbs to light more than 16 per cent of the strategic road network (SRN).

Additionally, it said that 93 per cent of traffic officers have been trained to better support motorists with electric vehicles (EVs) and confirmed that freight platooning trials designed to lower emissions from HGVs have been completed on the network for the first time.

National Highways added that it has also established a new governance structure to help drive the company towards net zero emissions, with the appointment of a new director of environmental sustainability, a central carbon team, and an executive board member all tasked with driving delivery of the new plan.

In its progress report the company said the last 12 months had delivered a "promising start" to the strategy, while also acknowledging that there was "still much to do".

It admitted that the strategic road network (SRN), which comprises more than 4,300 miles of major highways, remains a "major source of carbon emissions".

However, it said that it expects emissions to "decline rapidly" as electric models replaces petrol and diesel propulsion in the coming years.

Under its new strategy National Highways has committed to cutting its own corporate emissions to net zero by 2030, followed by removing all maintenance and construction emissions by 2040, and then delivering net zero emissions from road users by 2050.

"Over the last year colleagues across National Highways and our supply chain have been turning this plan into a reality," said Steve Elderkin, director of environmental sustainability, National Highways.

"That's what this requires; a huge joint effort across our industry, supported with the right policies. I am encouraged because I see good decisions being made and we're moving in the right direction. This has built the foundations of the programme that will deliver our targets, moving us forward as outlined in this progress report."

However, the company continues to face criticism from some environmental groups over the government's extensive road-building programme. Most notably, it recently faced a backlash from green groups over its proposed plans to expand the road network on the Lower Thames Crossing, effectively doubling its capacity. Environmentalists argued plans for the road, which would run from Essex to Kent, would destroy ancient woodland and increase car use at a time when policymakers should be encouraging people to switch to other forms of transport.

The crossing is one of more than 50 schemes which form the government's £27bn road development programme. The controversial plans were unsuccessfully challenged last year in the High Court with green groups alleging that Ministers had failed to adequately consider the climate impacts of the plans.

Separately, the National Highways agency this week also published a new climate resilience report titled Climate change and strategic road network: Building resilience for a changing future.

The new report outlines the challenges faced by the SRN as a result of worsening climate impacts such as heatwaves, droughts, and floods, as well as the actions which are being put in place to tackle escalating risks.

The agency highlighted how it is updating standards for drainage design to prepare for more intense rainfall, embracing the use of warm mix asphalt on road surfaces, and reviewing approaches to maintenance standards for pothole repairs.

