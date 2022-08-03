Can the UK still become world's first net zero finance centre?

The new PM must act fast to amend the Financial Services and Markets Bill so that it drives positive outcomes for the climate and nature, writes WWF's Karen Ellis
Last month, the High Court held the UK government's net-zero strategy to be unlawful, ordering it to produce an updated climate strategy showing how it will meet its own climate targets. This coincided...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial