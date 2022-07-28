Mayor of London unveils £3.1m urban tree planting funding package

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Funding is aimed at supporting tree planting across the capital, and comes in the wake of searing heat and devastating fires across the UK last week

The Mayor of London has pledged a further £3.1m to support tree planting across the capital, in bid to boost vital canopy cover and sun shade for citizens, support urban wildlife and biodiversity, reduce flood risk, and help combat climate change by absorbing and storing carbon.

The "massive" tree planting package is aimed at protecting and future-proofing London against the worsening impacts of climate change, and comes in response to the record-breaking 40C temperatures across England which led to a spate of devastating fires across the capital last week.

The heatwave and subsequent blazes prompted London Fire Brigade to declare a major incident, and City Hall warned that the city remains at immediate risk of wildfires thanks to tinder dray grass, high temperatures and a lack of rainfall this summer.

But the Mayor's office said that increasing tree cover in the city could help combat the ‘urban heat island' effect that results from the sun's rays being absorbed by hard surfaces instead of trees, plants and grass, thereby helping to cool the city and make London more resilient to flooding.

At present, London's existing trees are estimated to provide at least £133m of benefits every year, such as through improving air quality, encouraging more people to walk and cycle, reducing flood risk, combatting climate change, and providing a vital habitat for wildlife, according to City Hall.

And it said the new funding package announced today would be targeted in areas where there are low numbers of existing trees, and where Londoners are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

City Hall research has found that areas of London with black, Asian and minority ethnic populations of more than 50 per cent are more likely to face the highest climate risks in the capital, such as flooding, air pollution, heat risk and limited access to green space.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the extreme temperatures and fires that raged across the capital last week "laid bare how vulnerable London is to the effects of climate change".

"The climate emergency is the biggest global threat we face today and we know that it doesn't impact all Londoners equally, with communities suffering poverty, deprivation and health inequalities more likely to experience the worst effects of flooding, overheating and poor quality air," he added. "As Mayor, I will continue my bold action to preserve and increase tree coverage across the capital as we build a better, greener and more sustainable London for everyone."

Since 2016, City Hall has funded the planting of over 430,000 trees across London, creating an additional 85 hectares of new accessible green space in the Green Belt, it said.

The fresh funding package includes £800,000 for the Mayor's Grow Back Greener community grant scheme, a £1m street trees programme, £320,000 for community tree packs for local groups and schools, and £1m for tree planting and woodland creation projects in to create shady areas at high heat risk, according to the Mayor's office.

The Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, who is also climate change, transport and environment lead at London Councils, said the city was "already experiencing the serious impacts of climate change".

"The severe heatwave and fires last week and the devastating flash flooding last year are just two examples that prove the time for action is now," he said. "More trees in London will contribute to our capital's climate resilience, especially in areas more vulnerable to climate risk, and will take steps to ensure that London can continue to thrive as a resilient and green city."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Tory members back stronger green energy policies, as Sunak cools on heat pumps

Scottish Power launches 'biggest ever' recruitment drive for 1,000 green energy jobs

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

22 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

Credit: iStock
Risk

Flood-hit communities offered share of £100m government funding to bolster defences

Defra to target funding at communities where 10 or more properties have flooded twice in the last 10 years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 July 2022 • 3 min read
Moorland landscape on Shelf Moor in the Peak District | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Priority' species in freefall across England, Defra confirms

Government department publishes sobering assessment of lack progress to date against objectives of 25 Year Environment Plan

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 July 2022 • 4 min read
Reishi hat collection by MycoWorks and Nick Fouquet | Credit: MycoWorks
Biodiversity

Fungi hats? MycoWorks moves into fashion with mycelium hat collection

Biomaterials innovator has launched a collection with a luxury hat designer, as it looks to commercialise its mushroom derived material as an animal leather and plastic alternative

Amber Rolt
clock 20 July 2022 • 1 min read