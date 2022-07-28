Britishvolt gigafactory project secures 'multi-million pound' government funding offer

Britishvolt is set to received multi-million pound funding from the government to support its plans for an industrial-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in Northumberland, seven months after the funding was first promised, the UK scale-up has confirmed.

The company said it could not disclose the sum offered for the gigafactory, but BusinessGreen understands the figure is in the region of £100m, which is to be delivered through the government's Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF).

The announcement comes seven months after the battery manufacturer announced it had been awarded the funds "in principle" from the ATF, the government's flagship grant scheme for projects aimed at helping industrialise the UK's EV supply chain.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the funding was the government's "final grant offer" to help support construction of the battery cell gigafactory, which Britishvolt claims could spur the creation of 8,000 jobs at the plant and across wider supply chains.

"The Blyth gigafactory will turbocharge our plans to embed a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK and it is fantastic to see how the project is progressing," Kwarteng said. "The vast site will ensure Britain can fully capture the benefits of the booming global electric vehicle market. The well-paid jobs and growth it will generate for the North East of England will be transformational and are exactly the reason we are investing to make the UK the best place in the world for automotive manufacturing."

Britishvolt said the funding brought total investment in the battery cell production factory to around £3.8bn, making it the biggest investment in North East England since Nissan established a car manufacturing factory in nearby Sunderland almost 40 years ago.

Isabel Sheldon, chief strategy officer at Britishvolt, welcomed the government's backing for the project, which she said would unlock further investment from private investors.

"While the overwhelming majority of investment for the project will come from private sources, the ATF's grant funding is very important in proving that the UK government is confident that we will deliver on our plans, and this will help to generate further private investment," she said.

Asset management company Abrdn, its majority owned property investment arm Tritax, and mining giant Glencore, are among the firms to have already invested in the plant, which is yet to start construction.

Sheldon added that the investment was a "clear indicator "indicator of the government's policy towards electrification of society in the race to zero".

"We want to thank the UK government for its support for this critical investment which will create over 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs, and that will also strengthen the UK's technological base and play a key role in helping the country reach its net zero target by 2050," she said. "The Britishvolt gigaplant will create both the jobs and the industry of the future."

The announcement comes just a week after the government said it had unlocked funding from the Automotive Transformation Fund for a magnet refinery project at the Saltend Chemicals Plant near Teesside, which is designed to produce materials needed in EV batteries.

It also follows in the wake of government plans to establish a "strategic location for refining and midstream materials manufacturing" in UK, as part of its recently published Critical Minerals Strategy.