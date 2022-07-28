Britishvolt gigafactory project secures 'multi-million pound' government funding offer

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Artist impression of the Britishvolt gigafactory | Credit: Britishvolt
Image:

Artist impression of the Britishvolt gigafactory | Credit: Britishvolt

Business Secretary confirms ‘final grant offer’ for Northumberland battery factory, thought to be in region of £100m

Britishvolt is set to received multi-million pound funding from the government to support its plans for an industrial-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in Northumberland, seven months after the funding was first promised, the UK scale-up has confirmed.

The company said it could not disclose the sum offered for the gigafactory, but BusinessGreen understands the figure is in the region of £100m, which is to be delivered through the government's Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF).

The announcement comes seven months after the battery manufacturer announced it had been awarded the funds "in principle" from the ATF, the government's flagship grant scheme for projects aimed at helping industrialise the UK's EV supply chain.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the funding was the government's "final grant offer" to help support construction of the battery cell gigafactory, which Britishvolt claims could spur the creation of 8,000 jobs at the plant and across wider supply chains.

"The Blyth gigafactory will turbocharge our plans to embed a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK and it is fantastic to see how the project is progressing," Kwarteng said. "The vast site will ensure Britain can fully capture the benefits of the booming global electric vehicle market. The well-paid jobs and growth it will generate for the North East of England will be transformational and are exactly the reason we are investing to make the UK the best place in the world for automotive manufacturing."

Britishvolt said the funding brought total investment in the battery cell production factory to around £3.8bn, making it the biggest investment in North East England since Nissan established a car manufacturing factory in nearby Sunderland almost 40 years ago.

Isabel Sheldon, chief strategy officer at Britishvolt, welcomed the government's backing for the project, which she said would unlock further investment from private investors.

"While the overwhelming majority of investment for the project will come from private sources, the ATF's grant funding is very important in proving that the UK government is confident that we will deliver on our plans, and this will help to generate further private investment," she said.

Asset management company Abrdn, its majority owned property investment arm Tritax, and mining giant Glencore, are among the firms to have already invested in the plant, which is yet to start construction.

Sheldon added that the investment was a "clear indicator "indicator of the government's policy towards electrification of society in the race to zero".

"We want to thank the UK government for its support for this critical investment which will create over 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs, and that will also strengthen the UK's technological base and play a key role in helping the country reach its net zero target by 2050," she said. "The Britishvolt gigaplant will create both the jobs and the industry of the future."  

The announcement comes just a week after the government said it had unlocked funding from the Automotive Transformation Fund for a magnet refinery project at the Saltend Chemicals Plant near Teesside, which is designed to produce materials needed in EV batteries.

It also follows in the wake of government plans to establish a "strategic location for refining and midstream materials manufacturing" in UK, as part of its recently published Critical Minerals Strategy.

 

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Iberdrola and BP team up to deliver EV charging and green hydrogen across UK, Spain and Portugal

'Absolutely no reason for delay': Where are the UK's promised post-Brexit environmental principles?

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

22 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: BP
Energy

Iberdrola and BP team up to deliver EV charging and green hydrogen across UK, Spain and Portugal

Companies announce partnership to roll out EV charge points and large-scale green hydrogen production facilities across Spain, Portugal and the UK

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
A lithium exploration site in Cornwall run by Cornish Lithium | Credit: Neil Williams, Cornish Lithium
Policy

The UK's Critical Minerals Strategy: Is a secure, sustainable cleantech supply chain within reach?

BusinessGreen gets the low-down from green experts on the government’s vision for building up a sustainable supply of critical cleantech minerals and metals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 July 2022 • 10 min read
Onto offers customers a choice of 18 different EVs | Credit: Onto
Automotive

EV leasing service Onto secures $60m backing to drive European expansion

The Legal & General-led investment round was aimed at funding expansion of subscription service into new markets, according to firm

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 July 2022 • 2 min read