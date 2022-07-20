Study: Low carbon technologies boost house prices by roughly £10,000

Solar panels, air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle (EV) charge points are boosting property values in England and Wales by an average of £10,000, whilst cutting carbon emissions and shielding residents from soaring energy costs, fresh research has shown.

An analysis of more than five million house sales in England and Wales by WWF and ScottishPower found that homeowners with properties that boast a mix of low carbon technologies typically achieve a higher price at sale than comparable homes without clean technologies installed.

The report - titled Better homes, Cooler Planet - notes that an EV charge point can increase a house price by around £5,000, solar panels by anywhere between £1,350 and £5,400, and an air source heat pump by between £5,000 and £8,000.

Rob McGaughey, head of smart heat at ScottishPower, said the findings highlighted that green home technologies were a savvy investment for home owners that could also deliver benefits to the planet.

"At ScottishPower we believe that home installations of heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle chargers can help both move the country away from its reliance on fossil fuels and address the climate crisis," he said. "Not only that, but the Better homes, Cooler Planet report findings also demonstrate that installing a combination of these renewable technologies can be a smart investment for homeowners and landlords, increasing home equity value by an average of around £10,000 and significantly reducing energy bills."

The report also sets out the climate benefits of low-carbon home technologies, calculating that a property's lifetime energy-related carbon emissions can be reduced by roughly 95 per cent, or up to 91 tonnes of CO2e, through the installation and use or established clean technologies.

And it also calculates that these technologies can deliver major savings to residents, reducing household electricity and gas bills by up to £1,878 a year.

The report urges the UK and devolved governments to ramp up support and policies that help reduce the upfront and running costs of low-carbon technologies, in order to further accelerate their deployment.

It highlights how enhanced consumer protection and advice services, and more funding for homeowners and tax incentives for private landlords for installations could help drive demand for a range of clean technologies.

And to incentivise the purchase of lower carbon homes, WWF and ScottishPower have also called on the government to consider introducing an energy saving Stamp Duty incentive and urged financial institutions to launch innovative green mortgage products that offer a lower rate of interest for households with reduced energy bills.

Estate agents, property listing websites, and surveys could also have a role to play in driving cleat tech demand, by highlighting the presence and value of green technologies to house buyers, the reports notes.

"Accelerating the rollout of low-carbon technologies and energy efficiency is the best way to ensure the UK's energy security, shield homeowners from the high price of fossil fuels, and protect the planet," said Isabella O'Dowd, head of climate at WWF-UK. "To ensure that a wide range of people benefit, government must improve incentives for installing low-carbon technologies and provide more financial support and advice to homeowners and landlords."

The government removed VAT from domestic clean technologies and launched a new £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme earlier this year, but it has faced growing calls to deliver further support for measures that can protect households from soaring energy prices, which rose to record levels in the Spring and are set to rise again in the Autumn. There are fears that as many as four in 10 people in the UK could fall into fuel poverty later this year, with average bills tipped to exceed £3,00 0 a year.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.