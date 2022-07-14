It is time to lay the foundations for a net zero concrete market

clock • 4 min read

The built environment sector must work together to measure, monitor and reduce the climate impacts of concrete, writes Climate Group's Jen Carson

Concrete is the second most used substance in the world, second only to water. And in the last ten seconds, over 19,000 bathtubs of this product have been poured. But this shouldn't be a surprise. With...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

The cost of not zero

11 July 2022 • 11 min read
02

Tory leadership election draws battle lines over UK's net zero targets

11 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Clownfall, classics, and the climate

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
04

Tory leadership hopefuls urged to confirm climate stance

12 July 2022 • 7 min read
05

'Very bad news for nature and climate': Fears grow for green agenda, as Boris Johnson set to quit as PM

07 July 2022 • 9 min read

More on Energy

Local authorities are responsible for managing transport, water, energy and waste initiatives | Credit: iStock
Policy

Poll: Public back more power for local authorities to deliver climate action

EXCLUSIVE: UK100 network of local authorities releases results of survey, alongside series of progress reports analysing central government's progress on decarbonisation

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 July 2022 • 5 min read
Artist impression of the proposed factory at Teesworks
Energy

GE shelves plans for giant wind blade factory on Teesside

News comes as SeAH Wind celebrates start of work on £400m offshore wind wind factory in the region

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Energy Institute: Efficiency should be treated as 'national emergency'
Energy

Energy Institute: Efficiency should be treated as 'national emergency'

Latest annual Energy Barometer survey by Energy Institute ranks energy efficiency as priority response to energy crisis

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read