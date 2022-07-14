It is time to lay the foundations for a net zero concrete market

The built environment sector must work together to measure, monitor and reduce the climate impacts of concrete, writes Climate Group's Jen Carson
Concrete is the second most used substance in the world, second only to water. And in the last ten seconds, over 19,000 bathtubs of this product have been poured. But this shouldn't be a surprise. With...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial