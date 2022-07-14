Poll: Public back more power for local authorities to deliver climate action

A new poll has shown a majority of the public support local government being given more support to deliver measures that can reduce household energy bills and the emissions footprint of buildings.

The YouGov study, commissioned by the UK100 network of local authorities, found that more than half of respondents felt their local authority had too few resources to take effective action to reduce emissions, and more than 40 per cent said they felt they had too little power.

The results are published as the group published a series of reports setting out a detailed assessment of central government's progress against its decarbonisation goals and putting forward a number of recommendations for how the incoming Prime Minister can better work with regional governments to galvanise improvements in building energy efficiency, green transport networks, nature, waste management, and air quality.

The buildings and heat report, shared exclusively with BusinessGreen, singles out a number of policies announced by Boris Johnson's government that have helped local governments deliver progress in decarbonising homes and other buildings, while also flagging areas that need more work or attention.

It argues the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which helps local authorities retrofit council-owned properties, has proven a success, and praises the Treasury's decision to give the UK's Infrastructure Bank a focus on financing domestic energy efficiency improvements to help deliver on climate goals.

It also commends the government for slashing VAT on solar panels and launching the Green Homes Grant local authority scheme, which enables councils to submit bids for funding to improve the energy efficiency of low-income household homes.

Ministers recent commitment to improving the EPC energy efficiency rating system holds potential to drive emissions reduction, the report notes, provided that government is willing to deliver a significant overhaul of the methodology.

But UK100 notes that there are also many areas where urgent action is needed from the next Prime Minister to accelerate the rate at which green building upgrades are delivered. The report calls for a move away from short-term competition-based funding awards and towards a "long-term energy efficiency strategy" designed to spurs the decarbonisation of existing buildings and bring down energy costs for consumers.

It also urged Ministers to work in partnership with local authorities to deliver a place-based approach to decarbonising heat, which takes into account the particular challenges and technology needs of a particular region and avoids the current one-size-fits-all approach.

"Rather than indulging in an electorally self-destructive debate about Net Zero, the Conservative Party leadership candidates need to recognise the broad support for positive steps already undertaken - and move quickly to enable local councils to do more, more quickly," said UK100 director communications and campaigns, Rupert George. "As the UK100 report argues, a government - led by whoever is handed the keys to Number 10 - should move away from short-term, competitive funding and towards a long-term energy efficiency strategy.

"A long-term energy efficiency plan will not only deliver lower energy bills but also kick-start a nationwide, market-led drive to get all of our homes in order - all while accelerating net zero and delivering for the planet."

Several of the current leadership candidates have attacked the UK's net zero targets, while others have proposed a pause in the green levy regime to help curb energy bills. However, to date none of the candidates have put forward plans to improve domestic energy efficiency, despite long-standing calls from businesses, campaign groups, and local authorities for a national efficiency programme that could cut bills and enhance energy security.

UK100 today also recommended that Ministers move to ensure new homes are built in a way that means they will not need upgrading in the near future as more stringent climate legislation comes into force. Ministers should fast track the introduction of the new Future Homes Standard, rather than waiting until 2025 as currently planned, the report said.

And it called on Ministers to bring forward the commitment to phase out the installation of new gas boilers from 2035.

In addition, UK100 said that any new funding for energy efficiency should be provided by fresh public investment, and not from raiding money from existing fundings streams, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme or Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme - a proposal that according to reports Number 10 has been considering.

Elsewhere, the report notes that while last year's Heat and Building Strategy espoused "the right sentiment" around working with local authorities, it needs to follow this up with a clear framework for how government plans to work with councils in practice to accelerate the rate of green building improvements.

Reiterating calls set out in previous reports, UK100 today urged central government to give local authorities more funding and power to deliver on net zero goals. "There are short-sighted limitations on how far local authorities can go towards planning and setting standards for net zero buildings," the report states. "By setting a floor rather than a ceiling we can empower local authorities to push further ahead, faster".

Jobs and skills training is also highlighted as an area of concern, with the report noting that the current training plans and funding to prepare the construction workforce for delivering heat pumps and energy efficient building retrofits do not go far enough to boost supply chains and expand the skills base.

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, who founded the Net Zero Support Group of MPs and this week through his weight behind Rishi Sunak's bid to become Prime Minister, said the findings of the YouGov poll commissioned by UK100 to accompany the progress reports' release was evidence of strong public appetite for climate action in response to the cost of living crisis.

"Communities also want to see more support for their local and regional leaders to deliver [climate action]," he said. "The latest UK100 report on Local Net Zero Delivery highlights just how much progress ambitious local authorities have made over the last year. It's no wonder, then, that the public wants to see the next Prime Minister offer more support to unleash the full potential of local government."

His comments were echoed by Andy Burnham, Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester. "The conclusions of the UK100 Local Net Zero Delivery reports only strengthens our call for greater regional powers and a funding package that matches our ambitions so we can drive the whole country to Net Zero," he said. "We have a golden opportunity for an incoming Prime Minister to work with us to decarbonise the country while levelling it up and supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis at the same time."