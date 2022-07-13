Northern Ireland could soon host one of the world's first direct air capture (DAC) sites, after pioneering Dutch start up CO2CirculAir announced it has secured £3m in funding to support the development of its technology.

The funding was secured through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) from the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and is set to support the construction of a pilot plant in Northern Ireland that aims to begin testing in spring 2023, capturing a minimum of 100 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

CO2CirculAir's technology is called SMART-DAC. It works by using membrane gas absorption and membrane electrolysis regeneration to capture and separate CO2 from the air, creating a continuous absorption cycle.

Wind circulation is then used to push air through the system, which is powered using renewable power. CO2CirculAir said the approach makes SMART-DAC "a cost-effective, zero emissions solution providing continuous CO2 capture".

The captured CO2 can then be reused as a carbon source for sustainable chemicals and synthetic fuels to replace fossil fuels or stored to remove the CO2 from the atmosphere permanently.

"Extracting CO₂ from the air and using it as a future carbon source, replacing the use of fossil fuels, creates a short energy cycle essential to achieving net zero," said Jeffrey Felix, CEO at CO2CirculAir.

The technology has now received support from a consortium of five UK partners, including the Net Zero Technology Centre, Process Design Centre, Herriot Watt University, Optimus Plus, and B9 Energy Storage. The latest funding was secured as part of the government's Greenhouse Gas Removals (GGR) Innovation Competition.

The proposed plant is set to be situated in Larne, Northern Ireland, at the B9 Energy Storage offices, where B9 will pilot and develop the technology and potentially incorporate it into their existing portfolio of projects.

"Meeting the UK's net zero targets by 2050 represents a significant challenge," said Iain Martin, project manager at the Net Zero Technology Centre. "The widespread adoption of CCUS technologies, which can remove current and historical emissions from the atmosphere, will have a significant role in achieving our emissions goals. Successful demonstration, with industry support, of the novel technology at the pilot scale is an essential first step on the road to scaling up and commercialisation."

CO2CirculAir is part of a growing band of start ups that have attracted significant investment in recent years, as they look to fast track the development of technologies that can directly remove CO2 from the air.

Scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have said so-called negative emissions technologies are likely to be critical to ensuring temperature increases are capped at 2C, as required under the Paris Agreement.

However, DAC projects remain highly controversial, with environmental campaigners questioning if the fledgling sector can scale up quickly enough to make a meaningful contribution to efforts to tackle the climate crisis and warning that it could distract from the need to cut emissions at source and provide a rationale for continued investment in high carbon infrastructure.