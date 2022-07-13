Energy Institute: Efficiency should be treated as 'national emergency'

Domestic energy efficiency should be treated as 'a national emergency', according to the latest report from the Energy Institute (EI) which warns urgent action is required to tackling soaring energy costs.

The industry body's annual energy barometer report - Energy Barometer 2022: CRISIS RESPONSE - polled over 360 energy industry professionals from across the UK on the response to the interlocking crises 'engulfing' the energy sector as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring energy prices, and the continuing need to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions.

In the survey, energy efficiency is ranked as the most important response to the crisis, but 70 per cent said they had not seen existing energy efficiency policy have any positive effect over the past year, and nine in 10 said fuel poverty policies were currently "failing".

The industry body said there was an urgent need for the government to treat the lack of progress on energy efficiency as a "national emergency" and called on Ministers to introduce a new package of measures to tackle worsening fuel poverty.

The group called for a new nationwide retrofit programme to get all homes up to an energy performance rating C or above, with subsidies provided where necessary to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency measures. It also called for government-backed behaviour change campaigns to help households manage energy use and increased financial support for the lowest income homes ahead of this winter.

"Spiralling gas prices have fuelled a cost-of-living crisis, and I agree with the Energy Barometer's central finding that home energy efficiency has to be treated as a national emergency," said EI President and former Good Energy CEO, Juliet Davenport. "Alongside this, with the plummeting costs of solar and wind, an energy system built around renewables offers Britain's consumers, its economy and the planet the best chance of a resilient, clean, affordable energy future."

Nick Wayth, CEO at the EI, urged the government to "seize the opportunity to accelerate our efforts to deliver the energy transition: driving efficiency, expanding low-carbon supplies and decarbonising how we use natural gas".

The survey also found that confidence in the government meeting the 2050 net zero target among energy industry professionals has 'dropped significantly' over the past year. The survey found that 70 per cent of respondents do not think that the UK will meet its target, which is an increase from 54 per cent of respondents who voiced fears the net zero goal would not be met.

In addition, the survey found 58 per cent of respondents want to see central government lead behaviour change campaigns to help consumers manage their energy use, while 71 per cent said that green jobs in the home and building sector should be a priority for skills development.

The report is the latest in a string of interventions from business groups calling on the government to ramp up support for energy efficiency programmes that can simulutaneously reduce bills, cut carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and create jobs.

However, the government's recent Energy Security Strategy and newly unveiled Energy Security Bill contained scant new measures to improve energy efficiency and any additional policies to tackle soaring energy bills this winter will not now be introduced until after the end of the leadership election in September.