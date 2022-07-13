Top businesses urge Tory leadership candidates to commit to net zero

As fears mount that the resignation of Boris Johnson could lead to a bonfire of green policies under the next Prime Minister, hundreds of the UK's top businesses have joined forces to urge Conservative leadership hopefuls to remain committed to tackling climate change and delivering a net zero emissions economy by mid-century.

An open letter signed by more than 15 leading business groups has this morning urged the Conservative MPs vying to become Prime Minister to publicly endorse the 2019 Conservative manifesto commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and restore nature within a generation.

Leadership hopefuls Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch have both advocated for the UK to pause or rethink its net zero targets, and there is widespread speculation that some of the other candidates in the increasingly fractious race could yet join them in calling for a weakening of UK climate policy.

Sajid Javid has signalled he would continue to support the UK's net zero target, while arguing that the government should look to "minimise the costs of transition to net zero", while Penny Mordaunt yesterday highlighted how the net zero transition could create around three million jobs. However, other leading candidates have offered little indication as to their position on climate and environmental issues.

Moreover, almost all candidates are proposing tax cuts, prompting major concern key components of Johnson's climate agenda could face the axe as leadership hopefuls search for prospective spending cuts.

In response, the Conservative Environment Network has written to candidates urging them to confirm their support for ambitious climate and nature policies.

And today, a host of the UK's top business groups, including the UK Corporate Leaders Group, BITC, the UK Green Building Council, Food and Drink Federation, the International Chamber of Commerce and Renewable UK, signed a letter urging the candidates to honour the green manifesto commitments they were elected on. The groups count a raft of high profile firms among their members, including the likes of Thames Water, Signfiy, Lloyds Banking Group, Amazon, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and ScottishPower.

The letter stresses that policies that unlock investment in low carbon infrastructure would deliver "huge economic benefits" for the UK, while also helping to stabilise global temperatures at safer levels.

"Supportive policy measures bring down the costs of clean technology, enabling businesses to capitalise on growing global markets," it states. "The benefits are significant. From job creation, increased exports, and geographically dispersed growth to inward investment and improved air quality from clean energy. Important contributors to levelling up opportunity across the UK."

The letter also stresses the importance of tapping renewable power to shore up energy security and help households with the cost-of-living crisis, as it can reduce citizens' exposure to soaring international oil and gas prices.

"In today's challenging context, an accelerated rollout of low cost, clean energy, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonisation is vital to protect the UK from the volatile global fuel prices underpinning the ongoing energy crisis," the letter states. "This is an urgent priority as skyrocketing energy bills inflict considerable costs on businesses and push ever more households into fuel poverty."

CLG UK director, Eliot Whittington, urged the leadership candidates to now build on the Conservative Party's "significant track record" of climate leadership.

"Their new leader will have a choice between building on this track record and delivering for the UK economy and society or abandoning it and condemning the country to fall behind on the energy transition and face unnecessary costs and risks," he said. "Forward looking businesses want more, not less, ambition on climate action, especially as we see the ramifications of volatile fossil fuel supply chains ramping up the cost-of-living crisis and reducing regional energy security. The next Prime Minister must centre climate policy and continue delivery of net zero and regenerating the UK's nature."