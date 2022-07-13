SEEIT inks £100m deal for North West renewable energy portfolio

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) has this week signed an agreement to acquire a 69MW portfolio of renewable energy assets from United Utilities Group (UUG) in a deal worth approximately £100m.

The portfolio comprises predominately solar plants across 70 sites in the Northwest of England, alongside a handful of wind and hydropower projects. Around 90 per cent of the portfolio's capacity comes from solar projects, with wind farms contributing nine per cent and hydropower sites accounting for the remaining one per cent of capacity.

The deal will see SEEIT acquire a 100 per cent interest in United Utilities Renewable Energy - the vehicle which currently holds the assets.

The assets supply clean energy to water infrastructure sites operating under United Utilities Water Limited (UUW), the Group's regulated water and wastewater business.

The solar PV and wind assets are all connected to UUW on-site water utility infrastructure via private wires, and provide green electricity under long-term, fixed-price power purchase agreements with UUW, which covers approximately 74 per cent of total revenues for portfolio.

The assets are all currently operational, with some benefiting from 20-year Feed-in-Tariffs contracts which are backed by the UK government.

SEEIT said the latest investment is in line with its objectives to operate projects that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the supply, distribution, and consumption of energy.

"This project is an opportunity with distinct energy efficiency characteristics, providing essential clean energy services directly to an essential end-user, thereby helping to reduce the carbon emissions associated with supply from the grid," said Jonathan Maxwell, chief executive officer of sustainable development at Capital LLP, the investment manager for SEEIT. "SEEIT is acquiring an operational on-site portfolio of scale with an investment grade counterparty, which will increase its exposure to the UK, enhancing its overall diversification by geography, technology, and counterparty."

The deal will be funded from SEEIT's existing resources and is expected to complete in the coming months, subject to customary consents and approvals.