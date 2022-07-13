Study: On-site energy generation set to wield 'significant' savings for businesses

On-site energy generation technologies could increasingly help companies reduce their energy bills, cut their carbon footprint, and meet their legal climate obligations, new research from Cornwall Insight has revealed.

The new report, titled A corporates guide to decarbonising power, was published yesterday by the influential analyst firm, providing an update on how businesses that invest in on-site generation systems such as solar arrays or heat pumps can take back control of spiralling energy bills while also avoiding importing energy from the grid at peak times when it is most expensive.

The study also detailed how in cases where it is not possible to generate energy on-site, companies could instead engage in private wire arrangements - where the energy is generated in a separate nearby location but connected to their site by dedicated infrastructure - that can still allow them to curb energy costs by accessing lower cost renewable energy.

Both onsite generation and private wire projects would also allow companies to cut emissions form their operations by using more electricity from renewable sources as well as meet their legal climate obligations, the report added.

The report comes at a time when growing numbers of businesses are responding to energy prices that have more than doubled in the past year by investing in on-site generation projects where the return on investment period has been shortened significantly as a result of soaring wholesale gas and power prices.

A recent survey of large organisations across the manufacturing, transport, and public sectors by energy company Npower found that 77 per cent of respondents had invested in solar and 38 per cent had installed combined heat and power (CHP). Wind turbines and battery storage systems were also proving popular with growing numbers of businesses, according to the survey.

Cornwall Insight's report detailed how on-site generation and private wire low-carbon energy solutions can deliver multiple benefits over and above reduced energy bills and carbon emissions. It said the approach can also help companies protect themselves from future wholesale energy price volatility and allow them to avoid network charges for importing energy from a public network.

However, the report warned that there was no one-size-fits all approach for companies considering pursuing onsite generation projects. It said that "different on-site generation methods wield different returns and which asset a company uses will be both site dependant and affected by whether the most value is in avoiding importing energy at peak times or whether demand is flexible".

"A business moving to generate their own energy is not for the faint hearted," said Dr Matthew Chadwick, lead research analyst at Cornwall Insight. "Businesses will have to review the practicality of this plan, including whether they have adequate space, and the necessary upfront funds, which could be significant. However, if it is feasible, on-site energy generation or private wire agreements will let businesses take back control of their energy, safeguarding them from fluctuating wholesale prices and helping them to avoid expensive network costs."

He added that onsite generation could also deliver multiple reputational benefits for a business, alongside the energy cost savings.

"Not only will on-site generation or private wire arrangements save corporations money, but the move to renewable sources of energy will also help many with their climate legal obligations," he said. "As well as the legal requirements, committing to and delivering on net zero targets provides a valuable reputational benefit, with the issue of climate change currently highly relevant among consumers and citizens. Meaning the renewable energy generation could make businesses more attractive to customers and investors."