'Secure, more reliable, and cheaper': Ofgem eyes energy reforms to accelerate net zero shift

Ofgem has today unveiled a range of potential energy market reforms aimed at reducing Britain's reliance on expansive, risky fossil gas imports and paving the way for a rapid acceleration in domestic wind and solar power capacity over the coming decade and beyond.

With geopolitical tensions rising alongside soaring energy costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK's energy regulator said the declining cost of wind, solar, and other clean power options meant that renewables were now increasingly the cost-effective choice.

The government is targeting 50GW of offshore wind capacity and a five-fold increase in solar capacity by 2035, by which point it is aiming to have established a fully-decarbonised power grid. Meanwhile, the announcement this week of the results of the latest clean power auction further underlined how renewables projects are now routinely delivering power at a price well below that of gas power.

However, Ofgem stressed that existing market, regulatory, and institutional arrangements were "not geared up to running a net zero power system in the most cost effective way", as it today published a 'discussion paper' setting out a range of options to prepare the UK for a decarbonised grid while keeping costs down for consumers.

Some of the proposed reforms will take time to develop and implement, and most of the key decisions are for the government, said Ofgem's chief executive Jonathan Brearley, who stressed that "record high gas prices are driving the cost of living crisis, causing real harm to customer and the wider economy".

"As well as doing everything we can to protect customers now, we must diversify Britain's energy supplies away from gas as soon as possible," he said. "Recent months have demonstrated that the arguments for boosting our energy security and building a home-grown supply have never been stronger. The economics of energy have fundamentally changed with green energy no longer a desirable but costly alternative, instead, it is now the secure, more reliable, and cheaper option."

Potential reforms suggested in the paper today include establishing not just an independent national Future System Operator as a new public body - as previously announced by Ofgem and incorporated in this week's new Energy Security Bill - but a similar body to oversee the net zero energy transition at a local level.

It also posits changes to the wholesale electricity market to limit the price setting ability of natural gas, potentially by splitting the wholesale market to better access the lower prices offered by renewables, and using pricing signals to run the system "more efficiently and save customers billions of pounds collectively on their energy bills".

Ofgem said such reforms could help deliver a smart, flexible energy system that would put the UK on the path to achieving net zero grid, which could also save customers more than £10bn a year by 2050.

"Today's discussion paper sets out potential reforms to the energy system so customers can benefit from more affordable, homegrown and renewable energy," said Brearley. "We'll now continue our work with BEIS and other stakeholders to further develop proposals."

The report comes alongside a sobering independent analysis today forecasting that the UK energy bill price cap could rise to over £3,360 a year for the average domestic consumer in the autumn, marking a significant hike from estimates even two weeks ago which had put the figure at around £3,000.

The analysis, released today by consultancy Cornwall Insight, has prompted further concern about the rising costs of living in the UK, and the huge risks now being posed to the economy and society by volatile fossil fuel prices.

The consultancy warned that ongoing uncertainty regarding Russian gas flows into Europe, as well as more recent concerns surrounding the recently halted strike by Norwegian gas workers had led to an even more volatile energy market, which would likely drive a further increase in prices in the coming months.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said that with Ofgem's announcement due next month on the level for the October energy bill price cap, there may now be "little hope of relief from the predicted high energy bills".

"As the energy market continues to grapple with global political and economic uncertainty, the corresponding high wholesale prices, and the UK's continued reliance on energy imports has once again seen predictions for the domestic consumer Default Tariff Cap rise to what are even more unaffordable levels," he said.

"Ofgem are continually reviewing the cap and there are a raft of consultations and potential reforms which could impact these forecasts. However, as it stands, energy consumers are facing the prospect of a very expensive winter."