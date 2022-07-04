Global Briefing: COP27 host Egypt updates national climate plan

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Global Briefing: COP27 host Egypt updates national climate plan

France plans to nationalise EDF, China's green bond market soars, and all the big green business stories from around the world this week

Egypt strengthens renewables goals ahead of COP27 The Egyptian government has this week submitted its new 2030 national climate plan to the UN this week, bolstering its decarbonisation plans ahead of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Regrow partnership with food giants aims to scale regenerative agriculture

SCOTUS ruling on EPA leaves US businesses with the devil they don't know

Most read
01

Government unveils Energy Security Bill, as crisis grips Number 10

06 July 2022 • 9 min read
02

'Very bad news for nature and climate': Fears grow for green agenda, as Boris Johnson set to quit as PM

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
03

Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

04 July 2022 • 4 min read
04

ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

05 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

Crown Estate maps out floating wind farm potential

05 July 2022 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Taxation

How high gas prices could cut the cost of meeting net zero by a third

Office for Budget Responsibility estimates sustained high fossil fuel prices could make the comparative costs of net zero over a third cheaper

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 July 2022 • 5 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Meet the finalists with Polly Billington, CEO of UK100
Management

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Meet the finalists with Polly Billington, CEO of UK100

The boss of the initiative to engage local government with the net zero transition reveals how the group has expanded to more than 100 local and regional authorities over the past year

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 July 2022 • 5 min read
SCOTUS ruling on EPA leaves US businesses with the devil they don't know
Legislation

SCOTUS ruling on EPA leaves US businesses with the devil they don't know

The US Supreme Court's stance on environmental issues is already impacting business decisions and the resulting uncertainty looks set to continue

CJ Clouse, GreenBiz.com
clock 08 July 2022 • 10 min read