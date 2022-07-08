Greenhouse gas removal technology projects secure £54m in UK government funding

A total of 15 greenhouse gas removal and carbon capture projects across the UK have been handed a share of £54m government funding today, including innovations designed to pull CO2 out of the air, convert household waste into hydrogen transport fuel, and remove CO2 from seawater.

Unveiling the first tranche of successful bidders to its Direct Air Capture (DAC) and Greenhouse Gas Removal (GGR) technologies competition this morning, the government said the various innovations would help create new green jobs in a sector that could be worth billions of pounds to the UK economy.

The government said the support, which is shared across projects from Edinburgh to Exeter and Swindon to Sheffield, would also help to attract further private sector investment in the UK while playing a vital role in helping the UK to meet its statutory climate targets.

The move follows a consultation launched by the government earlier this week seeking views on potential business models - such as an adapted version of the clean power contracts for difference scheme - to help establish a thriving UK market for DAC, biochar, carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS), and bioenergy with CCS (BECCS) technologies.

The government is aiming to scale up enough capacity to remove five million tonnes of carbon per year from the atmosphere through technological means by the end of the decade, rising to 23Mt by 2035, and hopes to establish its preferred market-based system as soon as next year.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands - who currently remains in post at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), despite scores of Ministerial resignations over the past few days - said greenhouse gas removal technologies were vital to meeting climate goals.

"This £54m government investment announced today will help establish a greenhouse gas removal industry in the UK, which could be worth billions to our economy, bringing in private investment and supporting the creation of new green jobs," he added.

Companies securing funding today include Advanced Biofuel Solutions, which is to receive £4.75m to build a plant in Swindon capable of converting gas from household waste into low carbon hydrogen for use in the transport industry.

London-based Mission Zero Technologies, meanwhile, has secured £2.9m to build a DAC machine capable of sucking CO2 from the air, and SAC Commercial is to be handed £2.9m to develop technology designed to capture methane produced by cattle in order to reduce livestock emissions.

Another successful bidder, the University of Exeter, is to receive almost £3m to develop a system dubbed 'SeaCURE' with which developers hope to remove CO2 from seawater, according to Professor Paul Halloran, who is spearheading the project.

"The UK has world leading academic and industrial expertise in marine science and technology," he said. "The BEIS GGR programme is allowing us to bring this together to deliver a novel climate change solution which builds on the ocean's natural capture of anthropogenic carbon."