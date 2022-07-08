Green light for development of £165m plastics recycling facility in Cheshire

clock • 2 min read
Green light for development of £165m plastics recycling facility in Cheshire

Cheshire West and Chester Council have approved plans for a new Plastic Park which will aim to recycle 367,500 tonnes of plastic every year

Cheshire West and Chester Council have given the green light for the development of a new £165m Plastic Park in Cheshire, which aims to recycle over 350,000 tonnes of plastic annually and help slash carbon emissions on the road to net zero.

The plans for the UK's first Plastic Park were submitted by Peel NRE, an environmentally focused division of development firm Peel L&P, for a site at Protos - the strategic energy and resource hub near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. As such, the facility could potentially link into the carbon capture infrastructure planned for the region.

The companies said the Plastic Park is set to feature innovative processing and treatment technologies to recycle up to 367,500 tonnes of mixed recyclables and plastic every year. The plans also include a hydrogen refueling station.

"It's imperative we deliver creative solutions to the UK's plastic problem," said Richard Barker, development director at Peel NRE. "This project clusters recycling technologies in one place so that we can make the most of a whole range of plastic materials arriving on site, avoiding the need to ship them to different facilities around the region. It'll mean we can cut down on vehicle movements, create 147 new jobs and deliver essential infrastructure to underpin a North West circular economy that's much more sustainable."

He added that the Protos site had been planned "as a holistic destination to support the UK on the road to net zero". "With the recently announced Protos CO2 network, linking to the proposed regional carbon capture infrastructure, the Plastic Park is just another example of forward-thinking development that responds to the dual-challenge of reducing our waste sent to landfill, whilst cutting carbon emissions," he explained.

The new facilities are expected to operate a number of innovative recycling technologies on site, including a Materials Recycling Facility (MRF), which will separate dry and mixed recycling such as glass, paper, cans and card, and two Plastics Recycling Facilities that will organise mixed plastics and pre-sorted plastics.

The site will also boast a Polymer Laminate Recycling Facility, where harder to recycle plastics such as crisp packets and baby food pouches will be heated and broken down into oil to be re-used in the manufacturing industry.

The application is the latest in a run of planning consents at the Protos site. It follows previous approvals for other facilities at the Plastic Park, including the UK's first waste Plastic to Hydrogen facility and a PET recycling plant that will take food and beverage packaging, such as plastic bottles, and recycle them for use in making new packaging products.

The plans for this new facility form part of the North West's wider initiatives to become the first net zero region by 2040.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Morrisons cuts ribbon on 'innovative, low impact' store in Essex

Study: Microplastics found in nearly three-quarters of tested meat and dairy products

Most read
01

'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

01 July 2022 • 4 min read
02

Government unveils Energy Security Bill, as crisis grips Number 10

06 July 2022 • 9 min read
03

Survey: Cost of living 'a barrier' to greener lifestyle choices

04 July 2022 • 4 min read
04

'Very bad news for nature and climate': Fears grow for green agenda, as Boris Johnson set to quit as PM

07 July 2022 • 9 min read
05

ConcreteZero: Leading firms pledge to achieve net zero concrete production by 2050

05 July 2022 • 3 min read

More on Recycling

Study charts scale of electronics waste produced by businesses | Credit: iStock
Waste

Study: More than 230,000 tonnes of business electricals thrown away every year

Campaigners warn widespread failure to recycle and reuse business electronics waste safely is undermining climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 July 2022 • 3 min read
The new solar-powered bins | Credit: Hubbub/Lambeth Council
Recycling

Lambeth rolls out fleet of solar-powered recycling bins

The South London borough has teamed up with environmental charity Hubbub to promote recycling on-the-go as part of a national initiative to help improve recycling rates

Amber Rolt
clock 06 July 2022 • 3 min read
Virtual reality study suggests people will get used to deposit return schemes within weeks
Recycling

Virtual reality study suggests people will get used to deposit return schemes within weeks

VR study billed as most comprehensive analysis into consumer behaviours towards deposit return schemes ever produced

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 July 2022 • 2 min read