Wildlife Trusts warn radical steps required to help UK nature adapt to climate change

Charity coalition The Wildlife Trusts has today published a new report which sets out some of the radical steps required to help UK nature adapt to escalating climate impacts.

The Wildlife Trusts' first climate risk assessment, titled Changing Nature, examines the impacts of the changing climate across its estate, which covers nearly 400 square miles.

The report assesses the risks that nature faces, as well as what is needed to help it adapt and survive in the near future.

The research warns under a future warming trajectory that would result in 3C of warming by 2100, which is broadly in line with current emissions trajectories, half of the Wildlife Trust's nature reserves will have more than 30 days of very high fire risk annually by 2050, with almost all reserves witnessing a more than 1C increase on hot summer days by 2050.

It also predicts that 55 per cent of reserves will see nearby river flows drop by more than 30 per cent during times of low flow.

In addition, the report highlights how extreme weather is already having an impact on many Wildlife Trust reserves, which have suffered from wildfires, flooding, and droughts that destroy rare habitats, affect food sources, increase pollution, and reduce water reserves.

The Wildlife Trusts said it wants to see increased effort from governments, business, and other landowners to enhance climate resilience, including through greater investment in nature-based solutions and a measures that can curb climate impacts, such as afforestation of upland areas which can curb flood risks downstream.

"The projected impact of climate change on our nature reserves is just the tip of the iceberg. We need people to join us in creating a new national vision for our landscapes because we can no longer focus only on restoring nature to a historical state; change is inevitable," said Kathryn Brown, director of climate change and evidence for The Wildlife Trusts.

"A concerted effort is required to create more space for nature everywhere, enabling natural ecosystems to function properly, creating habitats for wildlife, and building diversity and flexibility for the future."

The report recommends that policymakers and landowners should embrace a range of innovative solutions to help UK nature adapt to climate change, such as beaver releases and re-bending of rivers to regulate water flows, restoring peatlands to help them cope with hotter, drier conditions, and initiatives to control invasive species.

The Wildlife Trusts is currently working on a number of projects across its 400 square mile estate, including restoring more than 40,000 hectares of peatland habitat, reducing risks of wildfire with fire ponds, restoring wetlands and salt marshes as well as modelling marine habitats for blue carbon to prioritise restoration efforts.

The government is also seeking to both bolster climate resilience and reverse nature loss through a series of policies, such as the introduction of new biodiversity offset schemes for businesses and reforms to farming subsidies to incentivise landowners to expand natural carbon sinks and restore habitats.

However, last week's progress report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) argued that the government was not making sufficient progress in tackling emissions from farming and land use, while just yesterday the Office of Environmental Protection criticised the government's new suite of environmental targets, labelling them as "unambitious".