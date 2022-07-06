LGIM launches new 'net zero' fund to drive investment in green economy

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced the launch of a new fund that aims to unlock investment in the green economy and will target institutional investors and wealth managers across the UK and Europe.

The asset management giant said the fund's "ultimate goal" was to achieve 1.5C temperature alignment by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, whilst driving "long-term financial gains over a broadly diversified global credit universe".

Announcing the new fund yesterday, LGIM said it planned to engage companies and policymakers through its 'Climate Impact Pledge', a programme of engagement with the largest companies across the sectors identified as key to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"In their search for yield, investors are looking to access a well-diversified global credit universe that will provide them with an array of opportunities," said Matthew Rees, head of global bond strategies, LGIM. "At the same time, they want to invest in portfolios that enable them to achieve net zero emissions in line with the Paris Alignment trajectory, as well as reach better ESG outcomes,"

The fund's investments are to align with LGIM's in-house 'Future World Protection List' baseline exclusion, which LGIM said would "raise the bar" for companies included in the portfolio.

The firm said it also planned to use the firm's proprietary UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) scoring process to assess the long-term sustainability of issuers through their revenue generation and sustainable business practices, with issuers that demonstrate a negative alignment to one or more of the SDGs are to be excluded from the portfolio.

The Fund's investment process will be underpinned by LGIM's Global Research & Engagement Groups (GREGs), which bring the firm's equity, credit and investment stewardship teams together, according to the update.

Steven de Vries, head of wholesale for UK, Europe and Latin America at LGIM, said that this latest investment proposition would combine LGIM's fixed income expertise and its leadership on climate and responsible investing.

"Investors are nowadays facing a large number of products offering climate and ESG outcomes," he said. "We believe that this fund is unique as it follows a clear pathway to net zero, guided by our proprietary climate framework, and benefits from our engagement with our invested companies and the work from GREGs on raising societal and governance standards," he added.