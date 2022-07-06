Lambeth rolls out fleet of solar-powered recycling bins

The London borough of Lambeth announced this week it has launched a new collaborative approach to recycling through an on-the-go recycling initiative developed in conjunction with environmental charity Hubbub.

The new campaign, called 'Lambeth #InTheLoop', will see bright and eye-catching bins that have been designed to promote recycling installed across Waterloo, Brixton, Clapham, Streatham, and West Norwood.

The bins are designed to make it as easy as possible for members of the public to recycle empty glass containers, plastic bottles, and cans, so as to help improve recycling rates, the partners said.

Solar-powered waste compactors and smart sensors installed inside the bins will detect how full they are in real-time and trigger an automatic compaction of the waste, significantly increasing the bin's capacity.

A recent study conducted by Hubbub and Lambeth Council revealed that only six in 10 plastic bottles, glasses, or cans ended up in the borough's recycling bins. The results echo national data, which have seen recycling rates across the UK flat line in recent years. The Lambeth #InTheLoop tie-up aims to increase recycling rates, through the introduction of 80 new bins across the borough that will make it easier for people to recycle when they are on the go.

Lambeth Council said it would work with Hubbub to measure the impact and effectiveness of the new bins, and noted that results and learnings from the campaign would contribute to the development of a blueprint that other local authorities could draw on.

New dedicated coffee cup recycling bins will also be launched in Brixton as part of a small-scale trial, the council said.

"As the trend of on-the go consumption is set to continue, we want to give residents, workers and visitors a better and easier opportunity to recycle while out and about," said Gavin Ellis, co-founder of Hubbub. "We're urging everyone to use the new bins and help us ensure that as much valuable packaging is recycled as possible."

Councilor Rezina Chowdhury, cabinet member for Sustainable Lambeth and Clean Air, said the bins would "also help keep our streets cleaner". "In Lambeth the number of local people that are recycling at home has gone up over the last year, with the borough becoming the best in inner London," she added.

The new initiative builds on the national #InTheLoop campaign, which launched in Leeds in 2018 and has since delivered y similar trials in Swansea, Edinburgh, Dublin, Wimbledon, and Telford. Across the previous pilot projects, over 2.1 million plastic and glass bottles and cans were collected and recycled.

Lambeth #InTheLoop is funded by Lambeth Council with additional financial support from a coalition of funders who have supported the nationwide programme, including Bunzl, Coca-Cola GB, Costa, Danone, Ecosurety, Highland Spring Group, Innocent, Nestle, Subway, and Starbucks.

On-the-go waste continues to be a significant problem for authorities across the country. It is estimated that nine in 10 people recycle at home, compared to just four in 10 who recycle on-the-go.

In 2019 an estimated eight billion drinks containers failed to get recycled in the UK, meaning they were either landfilled, incinerated or littered. At the same time, figures show that less than half of local authorities currently have on-street recycling systems in place.