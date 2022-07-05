The UK's fledgling floating offshore wind farm market took another step forward today, after The Crown Estate announced that it has identified five broad ‘Areas of Search' for the development of floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

The agency, which manages the UK sea bed on behalf of the government, said the areas have been identified following technical analysis and extensive engagement between The Crown Estate, the UK and Welsh governments and key agencies, and specialist stakeholders.

Further stakeholder and market feedback will now be used to refine the Areas of Search into smaller prospective project development areas, within which the first generation of commercial-scale floating wind farms could be built.

The Crown Estate said it was on track to be able to offer the new project development zones to the market via competitive tender in mid-2023.

It is expected that the areas could deliver up to 4GW of floating offshore wind power capacity by 2035, delivering enough power for around four million homes and marking the first step in a development programme that could see 20GW of wind capacity harnessed from the Celtic Sea by 2045.

The Crown Estate signalled that it was planning to tender zones capable of supporting 1GW-scale projects, as it looks to fast track the development of clean energy projects and "provide further opportunities for investment in the supply chain and to facilitate the co-ordination of supporting infrastructure".

"The Celtic Sea has the potential to become one of the great renewable energy basins of the world, bringing economic growth and abundant clean power," said Huub den Rooijen, managing director marine at The Crown Estate. "This leasing round is a first step, and we need to work together to bring technology costs down, deliver environmentally sound solutions, and respect the needs of the many other users of the marine space."

Advocates of floating turbine technologies predict that the approach could help to further reduce offshore wind costs by allowing developers to access deeper waters with more reliable and powerful winds, while at the same time removing the need for costly subsea foundations.

Greg Hands, Energy and Climate Change Minister, said floating wind turbines had the potential to bolster the UK's position as a world leader in offshore wind technologies.

"We already have the largest offshore wind deployment in Europe," he said. "Floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of our coastline. We want to deliver up to 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030. These projects can help power millions of homes with clean, and cheaper, renewable energy, reducing reliance on expensive fossil fuels."

The news comes just a day after offshore wind developer Corio Generation announced it is to partner with Morwind, a specialist wind developer based in South-west England, to compete for floating offshore wind rights in the Celtic Sea.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation, which launched in April this year as a subsidiary of Macquarie's Green Investment Group, said: "Corio is a global leader in developing floating wind power with several projects in development across Asia-Pacific and Europe. We believe the Celtic Sea can accommodate significant new offshore wind capacity and are looking closely at opportunities in partnership with regional experts Morwind.

"Bringing innovative floating wind power technology to the UK's South-west can ensure the region is at the leading edge of the green industrial revolution. This will provide homes and businesses with clean, affordable and reliable electricity, encourage investment in local communities and support jobs in the new economy."