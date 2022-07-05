'Five times the size of London each year': BNP Paribas tots up the biodiversity footprint of its investments

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
'Five times the size of London each year': BNP Paribas tots up the biodiversity footprint of its investments

Banking giant takes a stab at caclulating biodiversity impacts of its financing activities for first time, as it looks to meet requirements of new French nature reporting law

BNP Paribas Asset Management has calculated that its investments are potentially responsible for the degradation of nature in an area equivalent to roughly five times the size of London each year.

The bank this morning published the results of a study which assessed the activities of more nearly 2,000 companies in its equity and bond funds in order to work out the "biodiversity footprint" of its investments.

The research has pinned the biodiversity footprint of activities representing 70 per cent of its 'corporate assets under management' at around 8,000 'mean species abundance' (MSA) per kilometre squared, which it said meant that its investments "potentially maintain a fully degraded area equivalent to five times the size of London each year".

The report also calculates that the total absolute biodiversity footprint of the companies BNP Paribas invests in is approximately six million MSA per kilometre squared. This means that the overall activities of these companies and their value chains, before the bank's share of ownership is taken into account, maintain a fully degraded area roughly equivalent in size to most of Europe, it said.

To reach its conclusions, the bank looked at how 1,800 firms in its portfolio were managing land use, air, water, soil pollution, and contribution to climate change, and then aggregated the different impacts to give each company a dedicated biodiversity footprint, expressed through the MSA per kilometres squared metric. From there, it calculated its own headline biodiversity footprint.

The report notes that BNP's Paribas' contributions to nature loss are driven most heavily by land use change, followed by water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and air pollution.

Land use change contributes approximately 80 per cent of the weighted biodiversity intensity of the bank's corporate assets under management, according to the report, with the "consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials sectors" identified as principal contributors to the bank's footprint.

The report is part of a wider trend given all French asset managers are now required to report on the biodiversity impacts of their investments under Article 29 of France's energy and climate law, which came into force this month.

Robert-Alexandre Poujade, ESG Analyst and biodiversity lead at BNP Am, said the results would enable the bank to "provide as much transparency as possible" about its environmental impacts.

"We will continue to closely monitor updates to the methodologies of Iceberg Data Lab and I Care & Consult, and the Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), of which BNP Paribas is a member, as well as other key initiatives, including the Science Based Targets for Nature coalition," he said. "Alongside the development of these analytical frameworks, we will continue to integrate relevant biodiversity data into our proprietary ESG rating system, as well as enriching our voting and shareholder engagement activities."

Want to find out more about all aspects of the net zero transition? Registration is now open for BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival, which is taking place in person in London on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 September and online on Tuesday 4 October 2022. Register now for your ticket.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Choose life, divest': 19 UK-based faith groups join fossil fuel divestment movement

UK's first Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre launches at British Geological Survey

Most read
01

'We are worried': UK climate advisors slam 'shocking' lack of net zero delivery

29 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

This is the future climate hawks want to see

30 June 2022 • 7 min read
03

'Inherently inefficient': Too much UK farmland used for livestock, WWF warns

01 July 2022 • 4 min read
04

Ofgem unveils £20bn green grid investment plan for local power networks

30 June 2022 • 4 min read
05

Amazon ends use of plastic pillows in UK fulfilment centres

01 July 2022 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Leicester Cathedral is among the religious institutions to sign up to the divestment movement | Credit: Leicester Cathedral
Investment

'Choose life, divest': 19 UK-based faith groups join fossil fuel divestment movement

Global fossil fuel divestment movement signs up 33 new religious groups, the majority of which are based in the UK

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 July 2022 • 4 min read
Growing numbers of pension providers are setting net zero goals | Credit: Scottish Widows
Investment

Scottish Widows calls on asset managers to sign Stewardship Code and bolster green investment

Pensions giant calls on those managing its £190bn of savings to sign up to FRC responsible investing code by 2024

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 July 2022 • 2 min read
The food and beverage industry needs to come together to protect soils
Biodiversity

The food and beverage industry needs to come together to protect soils

It is time for soil health to rise up the climate agenda, in particular at food and beverage companies whose products depend on it, argues Moët Hennessy Sandrine Somers

Sandrine Sommer, Moët Hennessy
clock 04 July 2022 • 4 min read