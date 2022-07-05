'Five times the size of London each year': BNP Paribas tots up the biodiversity footprint of its investments

BNP Paribas Asset Management has calculated that its investments are potentially responsible for the degradation of nature in an area equivalent to roughly five times the size of London each year.

The bank this morning published the results of a study which assessed the activities of more nearly 2,000 companies in its equity and bond funds in order to work out the "biodiversity footprint" of its investments.

The research has pinned the biodiversity footprint of activities representing 70 per cent of its 'corporate assets under management' at around 8,000 'mean species abundance' (MSA) per kilometre squared, which it said meant that its investments "potentially maintain a fully degraded area equivalent to five times the size of London each year".

The report also calculates that the total absolute biodiversity footprint of the companies BNP Paribas invests in is approximately six million MSA per kilometre squared. This means that the overall activities of these companies and their value chains, before the bank's share of ownership is taken into account, maintain a fully degraded area roughly equivalent in size to most of Europe, it said.

To reach its conclusions, the bank looked at how 1,800 firms in its portfolio were managing land use, air, water, soil pollution, and contribution to climate change, and then aggregated the different impacts to give each company a dedicated biodiversity footprint, expressed through the MSA per kilometres squared metric. From there, it calculated its own headline biodiversity footprint.

The report notes that BNP's Paribas' contributions to nature loss are driven most heavily by land use change, followed by water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and air pollution.

Land use change contributes approximately 80 per cent of the weighted biodiversity intensity of the bank's corporate assets under management, according to the report, with the "consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials sectors" identified as principal contributors to the bank's footprint.

The report is part of a wider trend given all French asset managers are now required to report on the biodiversity impacts of their investments under Article 29 of France's energy and climate law, which came into force this month.

Robert-Alexandre Poujade, ESG Analyst and biodiversity lead at BNP Am, said the results would enable the bank to "provide as much transparency as possible" about its environmental impacts.

"We will continue to closely monitor updates to the methodologies of Iceberg Data Lab and I Care & Consult, and the Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), of which BNP Paribas is a member, as well as other key initiatives, including the Science Based Targets for Nature coalition," he said. "Alongside the development of these analytical frameworks, we will continue to integrate relevant biodiversity data into our proprietary ESG rating system, as well as enriching our voting and shareholder engagement activities."

