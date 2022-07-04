Prime pedal power: Amazon launches its first fleet of e-cargo bikes in the UK

The fast expanding zero emission delivery market received a major boost today, as eCommerce giant Amazon announced the opening of its first UK micromobility hub which is set to provide one million zero emission deliveries across central London each year.

The new hub in Hackney is designed to enable deliveries by e-cargo bikes and walkers, and will serve more than 10 per cent of London's recently introduced Ultra Low Emission Zone. Amazon said it would complement its fast-expanding fleet of over 1,000 electric delivery vans, meaning it now has capacity to complete over five million zero emission deliveries across Central London each year.

The company added that further micromobility hubs were planned across the UK, with e-cargo bikes and walkers expected to directly replace thousands of traditional van trips and help reduce traffic congestion.

"Amazon is driving towards a global net-zero carbon future. One way we're doing that is through the transformation of our transportation networks," said John Boumphrey, UK country manager, Amazon. "Our new e-cargo bikes, walkers and growing electric vehicle delivery fleet will help us make more zero emission customer deliveries than ever before across London and the UK in the coming months."

The news comes just weeks after Amazon announced the delivery of five new fully electric heavy goods vehicles and on the same day as it unveiled plans for a wave of new solar projects at some of its facilities.

The company confirmed plans for large scale solar panel installations at facilities based in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol, and Milton Keynes before the end of this year, as it also announced it plans to double the number of on-site solar energy projects it operates in the UK by 2024.

Amazon said the latest wave of solar projects would see it install more than 30,000 new modular solar panels installed on its facilities in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes by the end of the year. The company now has 18 on-site solar projects either operating or planned in the UK and said it intends to more than double this number by the 2024.

"Doubling the number of on-site solar projects at our facilities across the UK further demonstrates our ambition to power our operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and represents an important step on our journey to be net-zero carbon by 2040," said Boumphrey.

The new projects were welcomed by Energy Minister Greg Hands who said: "It is great to see Amazon taking the lead in moving away from expensive fossil fuels. This is a fantastic vote of confidence from Amazon in British energy security, renewables and electric vehicles, and a huge boon for green jobs across the UK."

The opening of the new e-bike hub was also welcomed by Councillor Mete Coban, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, who said the council was "really pleased to have worked with Amazon to support them to take traditional vans off the streets and replace them with e-cargo bikes. This will help to reduce emissions and improve air quality for people in Hackney and beyond".