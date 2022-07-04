Scottish Widows calls on asset managers to sign Stewardship Code and bolster green investment

Pensions giant calls on those managing its £190bn of savings to sign up to FRC responsible investing code by 2024

Scottish Widows has today called on all firms responsible for managing its £190bn of pensions, savings, and investments to sign up to the UK Stewardship Code by 2024, in a move it views as key to combatting climate-related risk and steering investment towards positive environmental projects.

The pensions giant has itself already signed up to the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) Stewardship Code, which sets out the regulator's highest standards for managing money on behalf of UK savers in order to drive long-term value and sustainable benefits for the economy, environment, and society.

But today Scottish Widows announced it would now be require adherence to the code from all of the asset managers it works with, calling on them to sign up to the Stewardship Code by 2024 at the latest.

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments and responsible investments at Scottish Widows, said strong stewardship policies could play a key role in steering investors towards beneficial climate and environmental projects.

"When done well, stewardship policies can be the key to making large-scale, positive impacts in the real world - from slashing global emissions and championing workers' rights, to delivering affordable social housing for the disadvantaged," she said.

"We have a responsibility to continue finessing our stewardship approach to reflect the increasing need for active ownership of businesses throughout the world to enable them to become more sustainable."  

The call comes as Scottish Widows today publishes its annual stewardship report, which outlines the pensions giant's ESG activities during the 2021 calendar year, which culminated in the launch of its first climate action plan that sets out how it intends to deliver net zero emissions across its investment portfolio by 2050.

As part of its climate strategy, the firm has pledged £20 to £25bn-worth of "climate-aware" investments by 2025, including £1bn directly into climate solutions, and it has also relaunched its Environmental Fund to be fully free of fossil fuel investments.

The report also highlights a number of green finance efforts from the last year, including a £96m loan to Constantine Wind Energy to help fund the construction of 185 onshore wind turbines across the UK, altogether capable of powering 15,000 average homes.

"We have led the UK pensions industry's charge during a critical year for ESG, participating in global events such as COP26, tackling social issues such as cognitive diversity in our value chain, and taking bold action toward a fully net zero portfolio, pledging £20bn-25bn-worth of climate-aware investments by 2025," Nazarova-Doyle said.

