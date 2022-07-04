Virtual reality study suggests people will get used to deposit return schemes within weeks

A study which tracked the behaviour of more than 5,000 people in a virtual reality shopping environment has found that most shoppers adapt to deposit return schemes (DRS) in less than two months.

The study, run by Ribena maker Suntory Beverage & Food, saw more than 5,500 people placed in a virtual reality shopping environment to see how they would react when a deposit return scheme was introduced. Further studies with another group were focused on understanding how consumers made use of deposit return schemes over an eight-week period.

It found that 88 per cent of shoppers reported that they appreciated the value of having a deposit return scheme in place within seven weeks.

The company said that participants experienced three separate phases when adapting to the introduction of the new service: surprise, when they learnt they had to pay more for soft drinks; review, when they reviewed their relationship with materials like plastic bottles; and reset, when they changed their behaviours, routines, and choices in light of the scheme.

Keith Allen, director for commercial sustainability at Suntory, said the company was "passionately committed" to deposit returns schemes. "These systems work brilliantly abroad," he said. "We need them to be as simple and similar as possible across the UK to avoid complexity and confusion for retailers and shoppers, so they have every chance of succeeding."

Scotland is due to introduce a deposit return scheme in August 2023, and much-delayed proposals for similar schemes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are expected to be published later this year.

Matthew Deane, head of customer marketing at Suntory, said the deposit returns schemes would usher in "one of the biggest changes in shopper behaviour in a generation".

"Many people purchase on autopilot and will be surprised that they will have to pay more up front and then retain the items in good condition to get their deposit back," he said. "Lots of retailers selling any bottle or can in the schemes will have to offer a collection service. This will positively transform the shopper relationship with plastic and cans."