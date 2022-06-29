'A significant step forward': Blue Planet Fund backs wave of new marine projects on path to 30x30 goal

A raft of new projects to protect the marine environment have been granted funding as part of the government's £500m Blue Planet Fund.

The announcement, which was made at the UN Ocean Conference today, was described as "a significant step forward" in the broader mission to protect at least 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030 - the so-called 30x30 goal.

Projects that help safeguard the economies of small islands and developing nations, protect biodiversity, and prevent plastic pollution entering oceans and coastal areas have all been awarded support from the fund.

The latest projects to receive funding include a new global programme, known as COAST, which will aim to protect and restore valuable coastal and marine habitats such as corals, mangroves, and seagrasses, and help improve the sustainability and productivity of small-scale fisheries. The project will receive £150m from the fund, which will also help developing countries unlock the potential for new aquaculture industries.

In addition, up to £100m of Blue Planet funding will also be used to support the implementation, management, and enforcement of Marine Protected Areas. The new areas are planned to limit potentially damaging activity at sea and support the recovery of key habitats and marine species in developing countries.

"The world's ocean is in crisis and we have reached a tipping point," said Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister for Pacific and International Environment. "This week world leaders came together to redouble their efforts to protect the marine environment. But it absolutely critical these commitments are translated into action and that our ocean remains firmly on the global agenda.

"Through our new £500m Blue Planet Fund we are helping countries tackle a wide range of issues, from illegal fishing to plastic pollution and marine protection."

The Blue Planet Fund, which was launched at the G7 Leader's Summit last year, is already supporting developing countries and vulnerable coastal communities around the world adapt to climate change and build sustainable, prosperous coastal economies. Projects supported through the fund include the Ocean-Country Partnership Programme (OCPP), which provides developing coastal countries with technical assistance and support to strengthen scientific expertise and ocean-protecting policies, and has received £43m from the fund.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Blue Economies Programme has received £36m which will see the UK will provide expertise and support to small islands governments as they work to develop a more climate-resilient ocean economy, including through "protecting biodiversity, better ocean management and greater use of nature-based solutions".

The UK government, with Canada and the US, has also this week launched a world-first global alliance to tackle illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing, which poses a threat to ocean ecosystems, coastal communities and global fish stocks.

The IUU Fishing Action Alliance will bring together countries leading the fight against IUU fishing, countries targeted by IUU fishing, and organisations helping tackle the issue. The initiative will "acknowledge and strengthen existing international commitments, back improved monitoring, control and surveillance, and improve the transparency of fishing data," UK officials said.