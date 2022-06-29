OEP launches investigation into government's response to sewer overflows

The regulation of combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in England by Ofwat, the Environment Agency, and the Environment Secretary is to be investigated by the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).

The recently launched environmental watchdog said the aim of the investigation is to determine whether authorities have failed to comply with their respective duties in relation to the regulation of water companies' own duties to manage sewage, including the performance of monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Recent data released by the Environment Agency shows that five per cent of storm overflows spilled more than 100 times in 2021. Meanwhile, 87 per cent of storm overflows had at least one spill last year, leading to raw sewage entering England's waterways.

Water companies' failure to tackle overflows has led to growing public criticism and a series of multi-million pound fines. But campaigners have also accused the government and its regulatory agencies of failing to do enough to crackdown on the practice.

The investigation follows a complaint submitted to the Interim OEP by Salmon & Trout Conservation UK.

The OEP's chief regulatory officer Helen Venn said there were grounds for an investigation. "Unsatisfactory water quality is an important, longstanding, systemic issue and one of the most pressing environmental concerns at this time," she said. "This is a complex area and there is already a great deal of work underway to try and tackle the problem of untreated sewage in our rivers. Our investigation will contribute to that work by providing clarity about the legal responsibilities of the different bodies involved to ensure measures to tackle the problems can be targeted and effective.

Responding to the announcement, Philip Dunne, MP, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of MPs, said it represented the "latest step in a long line of moves to get sewage pollution under control".

"Just last week, in front of the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee, I questioned the effectiveness of the regulators policing pollution in our rivers," he said. "As a result of political pressure, public outcry and lobbying by environmentalists, Parliament has legislated and there now appears to be more impetus than ever before to crack down properly on a major cause of river pollution."

Dunne pointed to the comments from chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty earlier this week who said that "raw sewage from storm overflows and continuous discharge of waste containing viable organisms from sewage treatment works is an increasing problem". Whitty added that any public health dangers come in addition to the ecological and environmental impact which forms the basis for much regulation.

Dunne said his committee strongly supported the decision of the OEP to launch an investigation. "The water companies have been giving their assurances and saying all the right things to clean up their act, but it is for the regulators and the enforcement regime to judge whether they are taking enough action to protect our environment," he said.

While the OEP has now confirmed that an investigation will take place, details of its potential findings or any actions resulting from them remain are less clear.

Explaining the potential scope of the inquiry, Venn said: "We clearly do not know at this point what our findings will be or where the investigation will take us. It is possible that it could result in enforcement activity and/or in broader actions to improve the legal and/or regulatory systems. Our priority throughout will be to protect and improve the environment."

In response to the announcement, Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said: "While we fully support the OEP's investigation, we are going further and faster than any other government to protect and enhance the health of our rivers and seas.

"We are the first government to make the environment a priority for water companies as part of our Strategic Policy Statement to Ofwat. We have secured £7.1 billion of water company investment to protect and improve the environment for 2020 to 2025, and are about to launch the largest investment programme by water companies ever on storm overflows with legally binding targets to drive this.

Pows pointed to the £138 million the government has forced water companies to pay since 2015. "Ofwat is launching further enforcement action. We are clear that the amount of sewage discharged by water companies is unacceptable and they must clean up their act, and the salaries they pay themselves must be proportionate to their clean up record," she said.

Meanwhile, an EA spokesperson said the agency fully supported the OEP and intends to fully cooperate with its investigation:

"The EA does not cause the pollution in England's waters, the individuals and companies who pollute them do. That's why we are more focused than ever on holding the industry to account to reduce pollution, tackle storm overflows and invest more of their profits into the environment.

"To do this, we have significantly driven up monitoring and transparency from water companies in recent years by increasing the number of overflows monitored across the network, with all 15,000 overflows set to be monitored by 2023. In 2020, we worked as part of the Storm Overflows Taskforce to increase transparency around storm overflow usage and we are continuing our major investigations into potential widespread non-compliance by sewage companies."