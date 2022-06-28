The increased cost of living and pressure to cut carbon emissions means it has never been more important for local authorities to develop "smart city capabilities".

That is the central conclusion of a new report from trade association TechUK, titled Demystifying the smart city - working towards better implementation, which urges cities of all sizes to embrace partnership opportunities with technology companies to enable more efficient and innovative delivery of services.

The advice comes as many cities are dealing with systemic challenges presented by a rapidly transforming economy and working practices, the need to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and wider pressures such as inflation, an aging society, and urban decline.

The report also stresses that urban centres are critical to achieving economy-wide climate goals. "Environmentally, roughly 300 councils have declared climate emergencies," it states. "The UK has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and in sectors such as energy by 2035, with research from the Centre for Cities showing that cities and large towns account for 45 per cent of all carbon emissions due to the dense populations and economic activity occurring there."

As such the report recommends that all cities - regardless of their size or location - should be exploring the opportunity to build 'smart city' capabilities. "As a nation, we face significant challenges which can't be left to a few leading cities to attempt to overcome alone," it states. Digital visions or strategies should also be "deeply interwoven with all elements of local plan making and service provision", it adds.

The report also argues that technology businesses and councils must work together to "rethink traditional approaches and paradigms, requiring [a] departure from the ‘customer' and ‘vendor' relationship towards genuine and lasting partnership working".

"Smart cities have the potential to deliver transformative benefits for local areas and councils are leading the way in showing how powerful technology can be in improving citizen outcomes, strengthening the economy, and protecting the environment," said Georgina Maratheftis, associate director for local public services at TechUK.

"However, smart city projects are woven within layers of complexity which can often make the delivery process difficult and susceptible to failure. We hope this report will start to unpack some of this and pave the way for more projects which are outcome led and based on collaboration and best practice at this crucial time."

The report also highlights a "severe lack of trust" in public institutions, meaning local authorities and technology partners must have established processes for listening to the views of communities and that they are brought into smart city projects from the outset.

"Optimising operational efficiency and building effective operating models aligned to a clear smart cities vision is paramount to the success of digital strategies," said Matt Armstrong-Barnes, chief technologist at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and chair of the TechUK Smart Cities Working Group.

Smart city technologies essentially involve the digitalisation of existing processes so as to optimise efficiency and enhance performance. They can cover everything from district heating controls to traffic management and have been shown to deliver significant cost and emissions savings over time.

Last year, Harry Verhaar, head of global public and government affairs at lighting firm Signify, spoke to BusinessGreen about one technology where a smart city approach could deliver huge benefits: the humble streetlamp.

Smart streetlamps have the potential to house 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, remote-controlled billboards, CCTV, and microphones capable of detecting sudden loud noises which can be quickly investigated. Nodes and sensors can then provide data-based insight into electricity usage, noise pollution, as well as traffic flows. The light's brightness can also be controlled to adapt to nearby activity, further optimising efficiency and safety.

"Street lighting remains an undervalued resource, particularly when it comes to the digital realm," Verhaar said. "We have proven results that show connected lighting systems offer improved quality of life through the additional features they bring, as well of course the reduced energy consumption and lower running fees that come with switching to smart LEDs. This environmentally friendly and digital resource needs to feature firmly in national and municipal post-pandemic recovery strategies."