'We need to change gear': The green economy reacts to the UK's net zero progress report

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 20 min read
The CCC has given its verdict on the UK government's net zero efforts to date
Image:

The CCC has given its verdict on the UK government's net zero efforts to date

All the top reaction from green businesses, politicians, experts and campaigners to the Climate Change Committee's first assessment of progress on the government's Net Zero Strategy

As it is required to do every year, the Climate Change Committee today published its latest assessment of the government's progress towards the UK's statutory climate goals. The difference this year,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Welcome to the Net Zero Festival Hub

MyStory: How my passion for clothes is influencing my investment decisions

Most read
01

'We are worried': UK climate advisors slam 'shocking' lack of net zero delivery

29 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
03

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

24 June 2022 • 5 min read
04

UK's largest carbon capture plant opens in Cheshire

24 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

TfL opens bidding to power London Tube network with renewable electricity

27 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

'A significant step forward': Blue Planet Fund backs wave of new marine projects on path to 30x30 goal
Biodiversity

'A significant step forward': Blue Planet Fund backs wave of new marine projects on path to 30x30 goal

Further £250m pledged to help safeguard the coastal economies of developing nations, protect biodiversity, and tackle plastic pollution

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

How the UK's net zero transition is progressing: In 10 charts

The Climate Change Committee's myriad charts serve to hammer home the scale of the decarbonisation challenge

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 June 2022 • 9 min read
Welcome to the Net Zero Festival Hub
Management

Welcome to the Net Zero Festival Hub

New hub to bring you all the latest news and analysis on the net zero transition, ahead of this autumn's Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 29 June 2022 • 1 min read