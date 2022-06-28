'Full Charge': Auto industry publishes new decarbonisation roadmap

The UK risks falling behind in the global race to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) unless urgent action is taken to tackle soaring manufacturer energy costs and looming skills challenges across the auto industry.

That is the warning contained today in a major new report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) trade body, titled From Full Throttle to Full Charge, which sets out a new roadmap for how the auto industry and the government can work together to tackle energy cost and skills challenges, and in the process drive large-scale investment in the transition to zero emission motoring.

The report warns that ambitious plans from auto companies to re-tool their factories and supply chains to deliver on the government's goal of ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 are being hampered by soaring energy costs. The new analysis reveals UK auto manufacturers face a £90m uplift in energy bills this year, as costs surge 50 by 50 per cent, leaving them with the some of the highest electricity costs in Europe.

The report argued that UK electricity prices are the most expensive of any European automotive manufacturing country and 59 per cent higher than the EU average.

"The additional cost of producing vehicles and components in the UK is putting manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, stalling momentum at the very time the sector needs to make massive investments to meet accelerated timescales for zero emission transformation," the SMMT said. "The fundamentals of the industry remain strong, as evidenced by the £4.9bn publicly committed to UK vehicle production in 2021, following the signing of the EU-UK TCA.

"Most of this investment, however, has been made by large manufacturers and, moreover, since March and war in Ukraine, energy prices have surged at the same time as battery producers and the sector must urgently accelerate and broaden this investment to SMEs across the supply base."

The report also warns that urgent action is required to manage the transformation of the industry's skills base as manufacturers shift their focus towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The SMMT calculates that the transition to zero emission models will impact an automotive supply chain that contains 123,500 jobs supported in every region of the UK, across some 5,000 firms, which turnover a collective £21.2bn every year, export products worth £7bn and deliver £5.7bn direct to the economy.

Within the supply chain at least 22,000 jobs, £11bn of turnover, and £2bn GVA in the UK are currently reliant on internal combustion engine-based technologies that are set to be largely phased out over the next decade, the SMMT said.

The report warned that while "some companies are already on the journey, many risk being left behind as the jobs and skills involved with internal combustion engine (ICE) technology may not be transferrable".

However, the SMMT also stressed that there are "significant opportunities for those able and enabled to transition", in areas such as batteries, motors, and power electronics.

Speaking at the industry's annual conference today, Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, urged the government to act now to help manufacturers cope with high energy costs and unlock ambitious investment plans.

"From Covid impacts to component shortages, supply chain disruption to trade uncertainty, and regulatory change to rising inflation, the challenges facing this sector are immense," he said. "Nevertheless, addressing the UK's high energy costs is the industry's number one ask. Help with energy costs now will help keep us competitive and be a windfall for the sector, stimulating investment in innovation, R&D, training - all reinvested in the UK economy. With the right backing this sector can drive the transition to net zero, supporting jobs and growth across the UK and exports across the globe."

He added that the industry was ready to "build a UK automotive ecosystem fit for a zero emission future". But he stressed that new policy measures were needed from government to ensure the UK's transport decarbonisation goals are met. "If there is the will, the effort and the action from government, they will find it matched by that of the UK industry in investment and competitiveness," he said.

In addition to the calls for support with high energy costs, the SMMT is also urging the government to expand the scale and scope of the Automotive Transformation Fund to boost supply chain transformation and adaptation; extend the super deduction on capital investments or introduce a generous successor, and enhance R&D tax credits; ensure full implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement; and focus on current and future skills needs via reform to the Apprenticeship Levy and a dedicated long term automotive skills strategy.

The Department for Transport was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.