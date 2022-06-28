G7 promises boost for gas, but with climate conditions attached

The G7 group of countries have this morning agreed to open up space for increased investment in fossil gas import infrastructure in response to the global energy supply crunch, citing the need to shore up energy security in light of the "exceptional circumstances" presented by the war in Ukraine.

The final communique - issued by the leaders this morning at the close of the three-day, in-person summit in Bavaria - stresses that G7 members remain committed to a previous pledge to end direct public support for unabated fossil fuel projects by the end of this year, except in limited circumstances.

But the global superpowers added that publicly-supported investment in the fossil gas sector "can be appropriate as a temporary response" in the wake of the ongoing energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In this context and with a view to accelerating the phase out of our dependency on Russian energy, we stress the important role increased deliveries of LNG can play and acknowledge that investment in this sector is necessary in response to the current crisis," the text reads.

The G7 said any such investments would have to be "implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects, for instance by ensuring that projects are integrated into national strategies for the development of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen".

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the world's leading climate scientists have warned that no new fossil fuel exploration projects should come online if the world is to stand a change of stabilising global temperatures in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As such, the IEA has called on countries to replace Russian exports with clean energy and fossil fuels sourced from existing fields, or projects that can be rapidly commissioned.

The communique also commits the G7 to a number of global collaborations designed to boost clean energy and climate resilience in developing countries. Specifically, they have pledged to work on more Just Energy Transition Partnerships, akin to the deal brokered with South Africa at the COP26 Climate Summit; launch a new 'international Climate Club' to accelerate climate action; and back a new 'Global Shield against Climate Risk' initiative, which would provide climate and disaster risk finance and insurance to vulnerable nations.

In addition, the G7 leaders today promised to deliver "a highly decarbonised road sector by 2030" and "a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035".

But the countries have once again declined to set a hard deadline for the phase out of coal-powered electricity. Japan and the US are understood to be the fiercest opponents of proposals that would call on industrialised nations to set a firm coal power phase out date.

The leaders also stopped short of committing to capping the price of Russian oil in a bid to reduce the funding flow into the Kremlin's war chest, but have said they would consider such a move alongside "a range of options" designed to reduce the risk of fallout for "vulnerable and impacted" countries.

And proposals to relax biofuel mandates to free up more land for food production were reportedly stymied by opposition from the US, despite growing concerns over global food security.

The communique prompted a lukewarm response from environmental campaigners, who noted that progress on new forms of international climate collaboration had been overshadowed by weak proposals on curbing fossil fuel development and enhancing food security.

"The G7 launching new forms of global collaboration to tackle the climate crisis - the JETPs, the global shield, the climate club - show they see climate change as a threat multiplier they must address even amidst a challenging geopolitical context," said Alex Scott, programme leader of the E3G think tank. "But they forgot to demonstrate that new scale of action on their own climate action at home. Chancellor Scholz failed to mobilise new climate commitments from G7 leaders, leaving a huge gap for them to fill in the next 4 months to have credibility come COP27."

Scott's comments were echoed by Christoph Bals, policy director at Germanwatch. "It is unfortunate for the German government that the important starting signal for hopefully far-reaching climate partnerships with India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal was hardly noticed, because Scholz' proposal to subsidise new gas fields using public money was at the centre of the discussion," he said. "At least damage control by other ministries and delegations ensured that the final text does not give gas investments a free pass. Legally, gas could be anchored as an exception made possible in Glasgow, but it will require a thorough assessment."

Luca Bergamaschi, director of the Italian climate think tank ECCO, said G7 countries endorsement of public investment in fossil gas would test their commitment to - and interpretation of - the Glasgow Climate Pact's pledge to phase out "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies.

"On paper there is no backtracking from the COP26 commitment of ending support for international fossil fuels by the end of 2022 with limited exceptions, but the ultimate proof lies in the real investment choices that G7 countries will make over the next weeks and months," he said. "Also, the temporary nature and climate conditions attached to new gas projects, together with the competition from clean alternatives, mean there is little to no investment case for new gas. Unless they are artificially subsidised."

And Friederik Order, vice president of Global Citizen, said Chancellor Scholz had failed to deliver the "boost for international climate action" he had promised ahead of the summit. "The G7 avoided rolling back on past commitments, but the status quo cannot be the benchmark for those powerful leaders, especially not given the climate emergency" he said. "Now the G7 leaders have a few months to show the world they are serious - actions matter more than words."

However, Gareth Redmond-King, international lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said it remained unclear if the G7's support for new gas projects would result in new investment.

"Some will see tension between G7 leaders' putting action to tackle the climate crisis at the forefront of their statement while including other commitments reflecting their responsibility to feed people and keep the lights on," he said. "But short-term surges in fossil fuels can, as the EU is showing, be trumped by more ambitious emissions pledges in the medium-term. The simple truth is gas, oil and coal have got much more expensive while clean alternatives like wind and solar look an even better, and far cheaper bet. It will be critical not to risk fossil fuel stranded assets that, by the time they come online, find the world has moved on towards net zero."