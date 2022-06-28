Freetree: Ecosia's new browser extension allows users to plant trees as they shop

A browser extension that "plants trees through purchases" has been launched by not-for-profit search engine Ecosia.

All profits from online purchases made using the Freetree extension will be used to plant trees at no additional cost to the user, the company announced, adding that on average Freetree will receive a five per cent commission per transaction from affiliate businesses.

The tech company said the launch - which will be available for users in Germany, France, UK, and the US across all major browsers - would provide another way for users to back tree-planting programmes while they are online.

"We want to make it as effortless as possible for people to be climate active every day," said Christian Kroll, founder and CEO of Ecosia. "With Freetree, we're enabling people to plant trees at no extra cost even as they purchase something online, whether it's booking a summer holiday or buying a ticket for a gig.

"It's a seamless continuation of the Ecosia journey - users can now plant trees when they are on other websites, not just searching for them. We're hoping to plant at least one million additional trees within a year, which would be a huge gain for the planet."

The new extension can be download on a dedicated Freetree website, which can then be pinned to a user's browser bar. Once activated, the extension will automatically pop up during the checkout process of affiliate eCommerce sites, such as booking.com, eBay, and Lidl.

Ecosia said the Freetree extension has been designed to "integrate seamlessly into existing online user spending, rather than encourage extra consumption".

Last month, Ecosia announced it had used its search engine advertising income to fund the planting of 150 million trees, after seeing an increase in active users to 20 million.

With highest usage in Germany, France, UK, and the US, the growing user base is also reflected in the carbon negative search engine's tree-planting milestone, with 100 million planted in the past three years alone.

The company said the strong growth was largely thanks to a rise in mobile users, which have been enabled by its range of browser apps. Ecosia has also invested nearly €30m in renewable energy projects and claims to be the only search engine that "crowds out fossil fuels" from the energy grid with every search.