Freetree: Ecosia's new browser extension allows users to plant trees as they shop

clock • 2 min read
A tree planting project in Kenya funded by Ecosia's users. Credit: Ecosia
Image:

A tree planting project in Kenya funded by Ecosia's users. Credit: Ecosia

Launch follows announcement that carbon neutral search engine has planted 100 million trees in three years

A browser extension that "plants trees through purchases" has been launched by not-for-profit search engine Ecosia.

All profits from online purchases made using the Freetree extension will be used to plant trees at no additional cost to the user, the company announced, adding that on average Freetree will receive a five per cent commission per transaction from affiliate businesses.

The tech company said the launch - which will be available for users in Germany, France, UK, and the US across all major browsers - would provide another way for users to back tree-planting programmes while they are online.

"We want to make it as effortless as possible for people to be climate active every day," said Christian Kroll, founder and CEO of Ecosia. "With Freetree, we're enabling people to plant trees at no extra cost even as they purchase something online, whether it's booking a summer holiday or buying a ticket for a gig.

"It's a seamless continuation of the Ecosia journey - users can now plant trees when they are on other websites, not just searching for them. We're hoping to plant at least one million additional trees within a year, which would be a huge gain for the planet."

The new extension can be download on a dedicated Freetree website, which can then be pinned to a user's browser bar. Once activated, the extension will automatically pop up during the checkout process of affiliate eCommerce sites, such as booking.com, eBay, and Lidl.

Ecosia said the Freetree extension has been designed to "integrate seamlessly into existing online user spending, rather than encourage extra consumption". 

Last month, Ecosia announced it had used its search engine advertising income to fund the planting of 150 million trees, after seeing an increase in active users to 20 million.

With highest usage in Germany, France, UK, and the US, the growing user base is also reflected in the carbon negative search engine's tree-planting milestone, with 100 million planted in the past three years alone.

The company said the strong growth was largely thanks to a rise in mobile users, which have been enabled by its range of browser apps. Ecosia has also invested nearly €30m in renewable energy projects and claims to be the only search engine that "crowds out fossil fuels" from the energy grid with every search. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'Tech revolution': Low carbon construction pioneer secures €10m funding boost

Precision serving: Vodafone tech to help deliver Wimbledon's sustainable strawberries

Most read
01

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: And the winner is...

22 June 2022 • 10 min read
02

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

24 June 2022 • 5 min read
03

UK's largest carbon capture plant opens in Cheshire

24 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
05

Powering up the 'dark hub': Port debuts new EV delivery model

22 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on IT

Internet of Things technology is helping improve the quality of this year's Wimbledon strawberries. Credit: Vodafone
Supply chain

Precision serving: Vodafone tech to help deliver Wimbledon's sustainable strawberries

Internet of Things technology aims to help improve quality and sustainability of this year's crop of strawberries

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
The world lost almost 12m hectares of biodiversity-rich rainforest in 2019
Biodiversity

COP15: Green groups 'appalled' by slow progress as crunch UN biodiversity talks close in Nairobi

Environmental groups raise alarm bells at lack of progress in talks aimed at drafting historic global treaty to halt and reverse nature loss

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Sports fans will be given inspiration for climate actions at major events this summer. Credit: Sky Sports
Net Zero Now

Green Pitch: Sky Sports to help fans make climate-conscious choices during sporting summer

Cutting single-use plastic, picking meat free food options, and using public transport will be encouraged at host of events, including Super League Magic Weekend, The Open, and the British Grand Prix

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 June 2022 • 3 min read