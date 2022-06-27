The natural order of things?

There's a lot going on at the moment. Too much, if we're honest. G7 leaders gathering in Germany this week would be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed as they discuss how to respond to war in Europe,
soaring energy costs, worsening food insecurity, runaway inflation, the lingering effects of the covid pandemic, and Russia and China's charm offensive towards the 'Global South'. Every challenge is interlocked...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial