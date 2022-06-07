Nature Friendly Wind Farms: Crown Estate to invest £50m in marine protection measures

The Crown Estate has doubled its funding commitment for efforts to accelerate the UK's offshore energy ambitions while protecting the marine environment.

The manager of the UK's seabed announced this week it is to invest £50m in research and development of new ways to promote the coexistence of offshore wind farms with a thriving marine environment as the UK pushes to accelerate its homegrown energy independence.

The move represents a £25m boost for its Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme, which is working to gather and harness the necessary data and evidence to accelerate the expansion of the UK's offshore wind farm fleet, "while maintaining clean, healthy, productive and biologically diverse seas". It is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), as well as devolved governments, regulators, NGOs, and a broad range of industry representatives.

"As the need to accelerate offshore wind deployment ramps up, restoring our natural environment has never been more important," said Dan Labbad, chief executive of The Crown Estate. "We are committed to safeguarding the marine environment while shaping, innovating, informing and enabling the development of offshore wind for the long-term benefit of the nation.

"By doubling our investment in the Offshore Wind and Evidence programme, we can continue to provide world class data and evidence to support both government and the industry in making the best decisions to unlock the pathway to net zero, in harmony with healthy, biodiverse seas."

The additional funding will be used to deliver research and data projects that support the acceleration of offshore wind deployment, including moves to address priority bird, marine mammal, and seabed habitat research gaps identified in year one of the programme.

There will also be a renewed focus on understanding the potential impact of floating offshore wind turbine and cable infrastructure.

And in direct response to the recently published British Energy Security Strategy, the programme will support the work of the government's new Marine Recovery Fund and implementation of nature-based design standards.

"Delivering clean, affordable and homegrown energy is an urgent priority for this government as we made clear in the British Energy Security Strategy," said Energy Minister Greg Hands. "This investment will help support that, boosting our status as an offshore wind superpower while protecting our iconic island coastline."