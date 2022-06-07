Let's Go Zero: Ikea launches competition to help schools become more sustainable

Children at four schools will see their eco-friendly designs brought to life in partnership with the retail giant
A competition that encourages children to design initiatives that help make their school more sustainable has today been launched by furniture giant Ikea. Dubbed Let's Go Zero, the competition is a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial