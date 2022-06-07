'Cradle to Cradle': Plans unveiled for UK sustainable lithium supply chain

The first large-scale commercial lithium refinery in the UK is set to be built as part of a deal between electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer InoBat and mineral processing specialist Green Lithium.

The strategic partnership will see Green Lithium supply InoBat with battery-grade lithium chemicals, as part of a wider collaboration designed to advance the firms "shared sustainability ambitions".

Lithium is a key raw material in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, but lithium ore is mined in only a handful of regions around the world, including Argentina, China, Australia, and Chile, which has led to lengthy supply chains and questions over environmental impacts. As such, the new partnership will see Green Lithium and InoBat work together to accelerate the development of a "cradle-to-cradle" UK battery value chain, from the provision of low-carbon, sustainably sourced lithium chemicals all the way through to the recycling of batteries.

InoBat said it would combine its expertise in innovative battery technology with Green Lithium's "ability to increase, diversify and secure the European supply of low-carbon battery-grade lithium".

InoBat's strategic investors and partners include mining giant Rio Tinto, as well as Indian battery maker Amara Raja and auto parts supplier Matador.

"InoBat and Green Lithium share ambitions for a greener world and this agreement is an important step forward in our journey towards net zero," said Marian Bocek, co-founder and CEO of InoBat Auto. "In partnership with Green Lithium, we will accelerate the global rollout of green battery technology using low-carbon, battery-grade lithium hydroxide to create, what we believe, to be the most innovative and advanced batteries on the market."

Green Lithium said the link up would allow the business to fulfil its mission to create a sustainable battery supply chain in the UK.

"Green Lithium's mission is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and sustainable energy storage by increasing the supply of low-carbon battery-grade lithium chemicals," said Sean Sargent, CEO of Green Lithium. "Achieving this mission requires the right partners."

Last month, reports warned that the UK and Japan risk losing out to more agile competitors if governments and auto manufacturers fail to respond quickly to surging EV demand.

One of the reports from the Green Finance Institute's Coalition for the Decarbonisation of Road Transport (CDRT) argued the UK has the potential to become a major player in the EV battery supply chain, but risks becoming reliant on imports if it fails to mobilise investment in new manufacturing and supply chain capacity.