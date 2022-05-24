Green steel hits the roads: Inside Volvo Trucks' pivot to fossil-fuel-free vehicle parts

BusinessGreen spoke to Volvo Trucks' Jessica Sandström about how the company's pioneering green steel plans are being put into practice
As the electric vehicle (EV) transition gathers momentum, rethinking the way vehicles are built is fast emerging as the next frontier for the decarbonisation of transport. Volvo Trucks plans to be at the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial