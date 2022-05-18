'We must de-Putinise the world's economy': Government touts plans to accelerate green trade drive

The government may be flirting with the idea of a trade war with its largest trading partner, as it seeks to secure changes to the Northern Ireland protocol it signed with the EU, but Ministers continue to regard international trade as critical to the UK's net zero and energy security goals.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will today deliver a speech at Bloomberg's HQ in London, where she will set out how the UK plans to boost trade in clean technologies and green services in support of both international climate goals and attempts to curb reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

"This terrible conflict in Ukraine has underlined what can be achieved through a cohesive global approach," she will say. "It has also reminded the globe that we must de-Putinise the world's economy. We are doing this through sanctions, and by cutting off access to the oil revenues that power his war machine. That's why here in the UK, we have announced we will phase out imports of Russian oil and gas."

However, she will also stress that the conflict has highlighted the "need to accelerate our journey as a global community away from hydrocarbons".

And she argued that trade in green products and services had a critical role to play in helping economies "decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels, and transition to a Net Zero future".

"Delivering net zero is not just in the world's environmental interest but it is in our economic interest too," Trevelyan will say. "The financial case for green trade is very clear. The global market for low-carbon exports is growing rapidly. By 2030, it's projected to be worth almost £2tr.

"A potent combination of ambitious entrepreneurs, high ambitions and steadfast and determined government backing, has put the UK in a leading position to take a first mover advantage here. This translates into some exciting opportunities for us. Quite simply - green trade spells green jobs."

As such, Trevelyan is set to announce the latest wave of measures from the government designed to boost green exports and inward investment.

Specifically, she will confirm plans for a new Green Trade and Investment Expo in the North East this autumn, hosted alongside the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

The government said the Expo would bring together UK businesses and global investors to capitalise on the commercial opportunities from our drive to net zero and build on the £9.7bn of investment secured for UK offshore wind, hydrogen, and electric vehicles at the Global Investment Summit last year.

The plans were welcomed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who said the UK green economy was presenting huge opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors all around the world.

"Now more than ever we need innovators, wealth creators and risk-takers to invest their billions into new British industries to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and shore up our energy security - all the more important as Putin wages his illegal war in Ukraine," he said. "With investment opportunities worth up to £100bn up for grabs, our Expo later this year will fly the flag for Britain as we look to accelerate our plans to generate more home-grown clean energy and boost British manufacturing."

Trevelyan will also today announce a £138m loan guarantee for electric power technology manufacturer Megger, supported by UK Export Finance. The loan aims to help the company build a new £15m factory, which should help boost exports worldwide and support 350 UK jobs.

"UKEF has recognised that Megger is a growing company based in the UK, that designs and makes high value-added products with strong global exports, and growth prospects in new markets," said Jeremy Simpson, chief financial officer at Megger Group. "The UKEF loan guarantee will help us to invest in more smart electricity technologies, to help grid operators with their aims to increase efficiency and save them and consumers money."

In addition, Trevelyan will today also announce a £50m UK Export Finance-backed loan guarantee for construction company Mace to bolster its growing export business. The loan includes sustainability targets to incentivise the company's transition to net zero emissions and is designed to help Mace support environmentally friendly infrastructure projects around the world.

"We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with UK Export Finance, which will support our growth overseas and our important sustainability priorities," said Richard Bienfait, chief financial officer at Mace. "Mace is committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to pursue a sustainable world - and this landmark financing arrangement reflects that ambition."