Road to Recovery: Network for Nature programme aims to safeguard road side biodiversity

The projects will help create, restore and connect places for wildflowers, trees and wildlife, where the environment has been impacted by historic road building. Conservation grazing Highland cattle help create nature rich habitat. Credit: Beds, Cambs & Northants Wildlife Trust

A new £6m Network for Nature programme was today launched by National Highways and The Wildlife Trusts in a bid to enhance natural habitats across England in places where historic road building has had a negative impact on biodiversity.

The programme is designed to create, restore, and connect road side spaces for wildflowers, trees, and wildlife. Meanwhile, natural solutions such as wetlands and reedbeds will be developed to help better filter polluted run-off from roads.

Nicola Bell, south east regional director for National Highways, said: "We're committed to significantly improving biodiversity near our road network, and this investment in the South East underlines our commitment to reducing the impact of our roads on the environment and supporting biodiversity."

One project supported through the new fund, the 'Woodland Wonders of Moor Copse' initiative in Berkshire, aims to support the revival of populations of dormice, bats, butterflies, and wildflowers. It will regenerate woodland and hedgerows and create a new wildlife pond for dragonflies and amphibians at a site is directly adjacent to the busy M4 that currently suffers from pollution and noise from the road.

Another project will see two areas of nationally-important chalkland in Hampshire restored, which could offer a boost to one of Britain's rarest insects, the Duke of Burgundy butterfly. The pair of chalk downland sites near Winchester, are located either side of the M3 motorway, and will contribute towards the creation of a much larger and better-connected area of chalk grassland landscape, addressing the fragmentation and loss of chalk grassland habitat that resulted when the road was first built.

"Historic road building programmes have contributed to nature's decline, fragmenting wild spaces and causing environmental pollution," said Nikki Robinson, Network for Nature programme manager for The Wildlife Trusts. "This programme will help Wildlife Trusts throughout England carry out important nature conservation work, and contribute to a national Nature Recovery Network, connecting town and countryside, and joining up vital places for wildlife, and promoting landscape scale connectivity,"

Overall, the fund will enable 26 biodiversity projects that aim to enhance, restore, and create more than 1,700 acres of woodlands, grasslands, peatlands, and wetlands across every region of England.

The programme forms part of National Highways' wider strategy to deliver zero net loss of biodiversity by 2025 and encourage and support communities to connect with wildlife and wild places where they live and work. Since 2015, the company has invested around £25m towards the creation, enhancement, and restoration of habitats on or near the motorway and major road network, it said.