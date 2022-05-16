'Inevitable and sensible': Public support builds for road pricing proposals

Public support for road pricing policies is growing, as awareness grows that the switch to electric vehicles (EV) is likely to necessitate an overhaul of the current fuel duty regime.

That is the conclusion of a new report from the Social Market Foundation published today, which is based on a new Opinium poll over 3,000 people that 38 per cent of people support road pricing as an alternative to fuel duty, compared to 26 per cent who oppose.

Echoing a number of previous studies, the report highlights how the rapid switch to EVs - which is set to result in the sale of new petrol and diesel cars being banned from 2030 - will eventually result in the Treasury losing £30bn of revenue that it currently raises through fuel duty. The potential shortfall in tax receipts is approximately equivalent to a 2p increase in income tax.

As such, the SMF report argues that the government should now have the "courage" to tell voters that a shift to road charging is "inevitable and sensible".

Advocates of road charging argue that it is a more progressive form of taxation than fuel duty, which tends to disproportionately impact poorer households, and can be better targeted to tackle congestion and encourage use of public transport where it is available. They also warn that without some form of taxation on EV users, the switch to zero emission vehicles risks exacerbating congestion at the same time as resulting in plummeting revenues for the Treasury.

Ministers are currently reluctant to ramp up taxes on motorists in general and EV drivers in particular, amidst fears such a move could slow the switch to zero emission models and add to the cost of living crisis. There are also concerns within Whitehall that road pricing could prove unpopular with the public. But the government has acknowledged tax reforms are likely to be needed as EVs become ever more popular.

The SMF said its polling and accompanying focus group research indicates road pricing could prove more popular than is widely understood, with voters tending to regard fuel duty as more unfair than other taxes.

The think tank said that a "simple" national road pricing regime with a fixed per mile charge could be introduced in a way that was "revenue neutral". It also suggested that providing all households with a free "mileage allowance" akin to the tax allowance, could make the new tax regime more progressive than the current fuel duty.

According to the report, a road-pricing regime with a flat rate for each mile driven and an annual 'free' miles allowance for every driver would cut annual costs for almost half of all motorists, the SMF said.

The report also recommends that the Department for Transport should identify areas where motoring-related externalities such as congestion are notably higher than the national average. Central government funding should then be made available to allow local authorities in these areas to roll out road pricing schemes such as congestion charges, it said.

The report was endorsed by former Transport Secretary Lord Young of Cookham who urged Ministers to look again at proposals to reform fuel duty before revenues start to fall sharply.

"Successive administrations have looked at the case for road pricing and found it perfectly reasonable and sensible - then done nothing because they believe the public will not accept the change," he said. "This report challenges that assumption. It shows that, as so often, the public are more sensible and mature than political debate gives them credit for. When voters think about the challenges ahead for transport and tax, they accept that road pricing is a prudent and necessary step to take."

Scott Corfe, SMF research director, said there was an urgent need for the government to take on critics of road pricing and make the case for reforms to current motoring taxes.

"The current system of fuel duty is unfair, unpopular and unsustainable," he said. "A properly designed road-pricing regime will be fair, popular and good for the public finances and the environment. Voters know this, and privately so do the politicians. All that's needed is the political courage to accept that road pricing is inevitable and sensible.

"The costs of driving are a factor in the cost-of-living crisis hitting many households, and fuel duty hits low-income people hardest. Road-pricing would be a progressive alternative, taking some of that burden away from those least able to pay it."